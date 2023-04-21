Traders Are Tired of Trump NFTs

Trump NFTs, take two: In case you missed out on the first round of outlandish NFTs featuring the former president in various costumes and poses, Trump’s digital trading cards are back for a second series. Although both collections sold out within a day of launch, the first series had greater success in terms of secondary sales. At the time of writing, Trump’s second collection had a floor price on OpenSea of 0.049 ETH – or about $97, which is less than its mint price of $99. Currently, the best offer for a non-fungible token in the collection is 0.0469 ether (ETH), or about $91, highlighting its shrinking perceived value among buyers.