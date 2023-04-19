Soulja Boy Has Reportedly Been Cranking Out Promotions for Scam NFT Projects

Celebrities continue to face growing scrutiny over their promotion of NFTs and other crypto tokens without proper disclosure. In 2018, boxer Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled reached settlements with the SEC for promoting an ICO called Centra without announcing that they were paid to do so. Rapper T.I. also reached a settlement with the SEC for breaching securities laws by selling scam crypto investments, while celebrities like Kim Kardashian were sued over their promotion of infamous crypto coin EthereumMax.