The SEC’s Scattershot Approach Shows Its Weakness

The alternative, of course, is providing regulatory clarity. I won’t go into the details here, but you know it, I know it and Gensler knows it. The problem is, especially by threatening Coinbase, Gensler has backed himself into a corner. There are no new rules that need to be written, none of the particularities about how decentralized projects function need to be taken into account, he is suggesting. Crypto itself is bad. That’s a losing prospect for consumers who could benefit from crypto, people the agency is meant to serve – because crypto is too big to tackle and because much of it isn’t bad at all.