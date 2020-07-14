Enterprise blockchain firm Digital Asset announced Tuesday that VMware is investing in the firm’s Series C funding round.
- In an announcement on its website, Digital Asset said VMware joined Samsung Venture Investment Corporation and Salesforce Ventures as an investor in the firm’s funding round, which was announced in December.
- Brandon Howe, vice president and general manager of VMware blockchain, has also joined Digital Asset’s Board of Directors.
- Initially marketed as a private blockchain provider for financial institutions, Digital Asset has shifted its focus to DAML, an open-source platform to help deal with smart contracts.
- The firm had also announced its platform has been integrated with VMware Blockchain, Amazon Web Services, Aurora’s database and Hyperledger Fabric, among others.
- While the firm’s announcement did not disclose the amount of funding received from VMware, its Series C disclosure at the end of last year indicated it had managed to raise $35 million at the time.
Disclosure
