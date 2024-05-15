The Protocol: Lido Backers vs EigenLayer

MEME RUSH! An industry source told me over margaritas a few weeks ago, "You're starting to hear venture capital firms make the argument that meme coins are becoming an investable asset class." What's undeniable is that meme coins are popping , and there does appear to be a thriving industry in promoting them. In April alone, CoinMarketCap added 138 meme coins to its listings, versus 18 in the same month a year earlier, bringing the total to 2,229, with a market capitalization of more than $50 billion, as reported by our Omkar Godbole. Last week, VanEck, a crypto-friendly institutional investment firm, started a new Meme Coin Index , tracking prices of doggy-themed tokens dogecoin (DOGE) and dogwifhat (WIF) as well as other ridiculousness like BONK. Another dog token, FLOKI, shared the title sponsorship for a cricket series between Pakistan and Ireland . Crypto analysts are talking up the election-related meme coins TRUMP and BODEN , and tokens associated with the X-Men character Wolverine flooded several blockchains after TheRoaringKitty, the personality behind the GameStop meme stock frenzy, posted a related video on X. Even independent Bitcoin programmer Jimmy Song, often a vocal critic of non-Bitcoin token creation, wrote in a Substack post that he appreciated the "honesty" of the movement: "Meme coins obsoleted the VCs and ultimately brought some more honesty to the Nietzschean will-to-power games that were always being played." Speaking of Bitcoin, the OG blockchain now has meme coins too, many of them created with the Runes protocol launched last month. Sovryn, a decentralized trading platform with Ethereum-compatible smart contracts and secured by Bitcoin through merge-mining on the Rootstock sidechain , announced Wednesday that it has created a fully-premined rune called POWA , airdropped the tokens to users and established pools for trading them. "Runes provide a way for projects to create and distribute tokens natively on the Bitcoin blockchain for memes," Sovryn said in a press release.