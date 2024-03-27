Protocol Village: Layer N, Modulus Unveil 'AI Functions' Tool for Use in Applications
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of March 28-April 3.
March 28 (PROTOCOL VILLAGE EXCLUSIVE): Layer N, an "Ethereum StateNet" designed as a network of custom VMs, announced the launch of AI Functions, a tool that allows developers to integrate AI inference and AI use cases within their applications. This is in partnership with Modulus Labs, a company focused on bringing AI on-chain through ZK technology. Examples of use cases could include replacing AMMs with more sophisticated models, yield optimization strategies, gaming and AI crypto agents and AI arbitration. "Imagine a prediction market that includes AI-based arbitration of event outcomes, reducing the risk of consensus collusion," the team wrote in a blog post.
