Ethereum Finalizes 'Dencun' Upgrade, in Landmark Move to Reduce Data Fees

“Scalability is the fundamental unlock that enables permissionless collaboration between developers across projects and teams,” said Karl Floersch to CoinDesk, CEO of OP Labs, the developer firm behind the Optimism blockchain. “With EIP-4844 and Dencun, developers across the Ethereum ecosystem can more seamlessly build together. The upgrade will enable a group of loosely coordinated developers to actually build systems that provide overall experiences that will rival the user experiences we’re used to from top-down, centrally planned platforms.”