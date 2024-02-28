Protocol Village: Bitcoin Miner Marathon, Plans 'Anduro,' a Multi-Chain Layer-2
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Feb. 29-March 6.
Feb. 29: Marathon Digital Holdings, a publicly-traded bitcoin mining firm, disclosed it has been incubating Anduro, a new programmable, multi-chain layer-2 network atop the Bitcoin blockchain. It's a "platform built on the Bitcoin network that allows for the creation of multiple sidechains," according to a press release. "Marathon is already developing the first two sidechains on Anduro, Coordinate and Alys, which can be further developed by open-source contributors. These chains demonstrate Anduro’s flexible programmability. Coordinate offers a cost-effective UTXO stack for the Ordinals community, whereas Alys is an Ethereum-compatible chain for institutional asset tokenization. Anduro’s sidechains utilize a process called merge-mining. Participating miners, like Marathon, may be able to earn Bitcoin-denominated revenue from transactions that occur on Anduro’s sidechains while continuing to mine bitcoin on the base-layer uninterruptedly."
