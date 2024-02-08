Protocol Village: Order-Routing Protocol Flood Raises $5.2M Led by Bain Capital Crypto, Archetype
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Feb. 8-14.
Feb. 8: Flood, a protocol for order routing, management, and settlement, announced its $5.2M seed funding round, co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Archetype, with participation from Robot Ventures. According to the team: "Flood provides decentralized application (dApp) developers with a suite of tools for owning and managing the entire lifecycle of their application’s order flow. As the only decentralized exchange (DEX) currently available on the market with operational hooks, the user experience allows traders to quickly settle their transactions while seamlessly staying within the Flood ecosystem."
APAC-Focused 'TON Bootcamp' Accepts First 12 Projects for Up to $500K Each
Feb. 8: Created in collaboration with Hashkey, TON Bootcamp has now accepted its first twelve projects, according to the team: "The APAC-focused accelerator has earmarked up to $500,000 for each of these teams, with the selected projects uniquely leveraging blockchain technology within Telegram’s Web3 ecosystem. These projects will further embed TON's Web3 functionalities within Telegram's existing platform and engage Telegram’s over 800 million monthly active users. The program reflects TON Foundation’s commitment to the APAC region and community as it looks to leverage Hong Kong’s industry-leading regulatory environment."
Dtravel Receives Backing From Borderless Capital for DePIN Peer-to-Peer Vacation Rentals
Feb. 8: Dtravel says it has received "backing and stamp of approval from Borderless Capital with a strategic investment to support its DePIN peer-to-peer vacation rental (VR) ecosystem. The partnership not only brings financial backing, but opens up a wealth of expertise and networking opportunities, including access to Borderless' DePIN portfolio companies, that will support Dtravel in becoming a leading provider for the VR industry. The funding will pave the way for the next phase of growth with hundreds of thousands of operators, travelers and TRVL token holders engaging with the Dtravel ecosystem."
Transak, On-Ramp Solution, Moves Into Hong Kong After Fundraise
Feb. 8: Transak, a crypto on-ramp solution, "is expanding into the APAC region with a new entity in Hong Kong, aiming to leverage the city's status as a financial hub and its regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies," according to the team. "This move follows a Series A funding round led by CE Innovation Capital. Transak plans to integrate local payment methods and adhere to Hong Kong's regulatory standards to simplify Web3 accessibility. The company's global operations highlight its commitment to regulatory compliance. Additionally, Transak has joined Web3 Harbour to foster collaboration in the APAC's Web3 ecosystem."
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time.
