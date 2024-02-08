Protocol Village: Order-Routing Protocol Flood Raises $5.2M Led by Bain Capital Crypto, Archetype

Feb. 8: Flood, a protocol for order routing, management, and settlement, announced its $5.2M seed funding round, co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Archetype, with participation from Robot Ventures. According to the team: "Flood provides decentralized application (dApp) developers with a suite of tools for owning and managing the entire lifecycle of their application’s order flow. As the only decentralized exchange (DEX) currently available on the market with operational hooks, the user experience allows traders to quickly settle their transactions while seamlessly staying within the Flood ecosystem."