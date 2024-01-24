Ripple's David Schwartz Talks 'Bottom-Up Growth' on XRP Ledger, Rebuts Critics: Q&A

Part of the pitch about building layer 2s and sidechains was that XRP was very easy for anybody to get and hold. If you wanted your own token, you would have this big problem of how do we get it to people, and how do people sell it? Let's say you're starting a new blockchain with a new token and I'm gonna provide all kinds of infrastructure for you, and I'm gonna get paid in the new token. I can't really sell that token without sort of cutting my own throat and the project's throat. If you use XRP as your token, you don't have to worry about distribution, it's already distributed. That pitch doesn't work if people can't easily get XRP and can't hold it.