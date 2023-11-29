The Protocol: It's Crypto Spring, as Smart Contract Platform Index Jumps Most in 10 Months

BANKLESS BRAND-LASH: In crypto it's never too early to call a trend. And lately, based on a grand total of two data points, various research and educational outlets are trying to get millions of dollars from the layer-2 blockchain project Arbitrum's treasury. So far, they're face-planting. The latest effort came courtesy of BanklessDAO, which submitted a proposal to Arbitrum's affiliated DAO for about $1.8 million in ARB tokens to fund a year-long education initiative, according to a CoinDesk report this week. The cost of the proposal sparked criticism on social media, but also led to aspersions against Bankless HQ, a crypto media outlet whose co-founders started the DAO though now claim to be "hands off." Damage control ensued. The episode bears an uncanny resemblance to The Protocol's account just a couple weeks ago of a separate attempt led by the research arm of crypto media firm Blockworks to get more than $2 million in ARB. That proposed expense was compared with the fees that might be paid to "Harvard lawyers." It was later shot down by Arbitrum community voters. As to the BanklessDAO fracas, Bankless HQ's leaders are now seeking to "clarify branding separation."