Crypto Winter Is Over

Wall Street is getting into bitcoin in a big way, promising billions in new investment through ETF vehicles. The story is now about how mainstream institutions are going to save the digital assets industry, by making tokens safe for investors and bringing greater regulatory clarity. In the wake of FTX and other major scandals, it is said that the adults are coming back into the room, promising more focus on what actually works. Wall Street’s agenda now is about finding sustainable products. It’s all about ETFs, tokenized securities and stablecoins. Not the fluff-and-nonsense of meme coins and over-priced NFTs that we saw during the COVID-era run-up.