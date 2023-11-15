National Hockey League Comes Around to Digital Collectibles, Using Sweet Platform
NHL Breakaway launches with Sweet, a platform for brands to create NFT collectibles under the Ethereum ERC-721 standard on Polygon and the Ethereum mainnet, as well as the Tezos NFT standard.
The National Hockey League is embracing digital collectibles, two years after several other major sports leagues aped into the NFT-fueled trend.
The initiative, NHL Breakaway, was announced in conjunction with Sweet, a platform for brands to create NFT collectibles under the Ethereum ERC-721 standard on Polygon and the Ethereum mainnet, as well as the Tezos standard for NFTs. Terms of the arrangement between the NHL and Sweet weren't disclosed.
Sports-league collectibles became all the rage in 2021, when the National Basketball Association jumped into the arena with NBA Top Shot and the National Football League announced a partnership with Dapper Labs. Major League Baseball unveiled a tie-in for NFT collectibles with trading card manufacturer Topps.
The official launch of NHL Breakaway was pegged for Wednesday, though earlier in the week Sweet's website was already promoting the new program. A beta version went live in April.
According to a press release, a "first-of-its-kind" feature of NHL Breakaway is "The Trade Lounge" – a "hub of collector community interaction where fans can trade packs and highlights of their favorite plays or NHL Players with others in the community."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.