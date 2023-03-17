NBA vs NFL: What Dapper Labs’ Big-League Collectibles Say About Launching NFTs for Sports

It’s worth remembering that sports trading cards, the inspiration for Top Shot and All Day, were barely better than trash for decades after they first appeared. Probably the most sought-after baseball card in existence, the T-206 Honus Wagner, was a free prize included in pouches of tobacco between 1909 and 1911. Nobody back then was talking about its value as a collectible – but one recently sold for $7.25 million. Prices like that are built on more than simply rarity – they rely on mythology, narrative, and other intangibles (which the Wagner card has in spades).