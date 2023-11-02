Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Technology
Technology

Privacy Technology Firm Nym Plans Early 2024 Rollout of 'Decentralized VPN'

The privacy-focused infrastructure project says that the new NymVPN will disperse traffic across a network of nodes rather than running data through single servers as centralized VPNs do.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Nym co-founder and CEO Harry Halpin (Nym)

Nym co-founder and CEO Harry Halpin (Nym)

Nym Technologies, a privacy infrastructure project backed by Binance Labs and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), said its "decentralized VPN" called NymVPN would launch in the first quarter of 2024.

"This brings together a decentralized VPN and a mixnet on the same network to offer users the highest level of privacy and security for all their online activities," according to a press release. "Unlike centralized VPNs, which funnel all your data through a single server, the NymVPN disperses your traffic across a network of nodes."

According to the release, NymVPN works atop a decentralized network of relay nodes run by individuals without a central authority, thus reducing the risk of data misuse and surveillance.

Last month, Nym Technologies announced it had raised $300 million for a Nym Innovation Fund, which will support projects looking to safeguard privacy in the crypto ecosystem. Investors in the fund included Polychain, KR1, Huobi Incubator and Eden Block.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Bradley Keoun
Bradley Keoun

Bradley Keoun is the managing editor of CoinDesk's Tech & Protocols team. He owns less than $1,000 each of several cryptocurrencies.

Follow @Liqquidity on Twitter

