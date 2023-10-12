Scroll zkEVM Launches, Blockchain Data Shows, Competing With Polygon, Matter Labs
The new Ethereum layer-2 network's debut adds to the competition among rival providers of so-called "zkEVMs," including Polygon and Matter Labs.
Scroll, a layer 2 scaling solution to the Ethereum blockchain, appears to have launched its main network, according to blockchain data.
Led by co-founder Sandy Peng, Scroll has been building a so-called ZK rollup – a layer-2 network built using zero-knowledge cryptography – that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine computing environment, or EVM. The compatibility makes it easy for developers to redeploy applications built for Ethereum onto the new "zkEVM" network.
Scroll’s debut adds to the competition among rival providers of zkEVMs, including Polygon and Matter Labs.
Etherscan, a blockchain explorer tool, showed the main Ethereum blockchain interacting with the “Scroll: L1 Gateway Router Proxy” over the past couple days, following a “Contract creation.”
On Dune Analytics, a blockchain analysis platform, a dashboard was launched to track the new Scroll zkEVM. As of Thursday some 370 ETH ($565,000 worth) had been bridged to the network, the dashboard shows.
Scroll’s launch comes after two years of research and about seven months after Polygon and Matter Labs released their own zkEVMs. Scroll’s zkEVM previously went live on a test network in February.
Scroll has not confirmed whether they will be coming out with their own token.
A spokesperson declined to comment on the blockchain transactions.
The blockchain data was first reported on by The Block.
