Technology

Scroll zkEVM Launches, Blockchain Data Shows, Competing With Polygon, Matter Labs

The new Ethereum layer-2 network's debut adds to the competition among rival providers of so-called "zkEVMs," including Polygon and Matter Labs.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconOct 12, 2023 at 6:52 p.m. UTC
Scroll co-founder Sandy Peng (Bradley Keoun)

Scroll co-founder Sandy Peng (Bradley Keoun)

Scroll, a layer 2 scaling solution to the Ethereum blockchain, appears to have launched its main network, according to blockchain data.

Led by co-founder Sandy Peng, Scroll has been building a so-called ZK rollup – a layer-2 network built using zero-knowledge cryptography – that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine computing environment, or EVM. The compatibility makes it easy for developers to redeploy applications built for Ethereum onto the new "zkEVM" network.

Scroll’s debut adds to the competition among rival providers of zkEVMs, including Polygon and Matter Labs.

Etherscan, a blockchain explorer tool, showed the main Ethereum blockchain interacting with the “Scroll: L1 Gateway Router Proxy” over the past couple days, following a “Contract creation.”

On Dune Analytics, a blockchain analysis platform, a dashboard was launched to track the new Scroll zkEVM. As of Thursday some 370 ETH ($565,000 worth) had been bridged to the network, the dashboard shows.

Scroll’s launch comes after two years of research and about seven months after Polygon and Matter Labs released their own zkEVMs. Scroll’s zkEVM previously went live on a test network in February.

Scroll has not confirmed whether they will be coming out with their own token.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the blockchain transactions.

The blockchain data was first reported on by The Block.

Read more: Scroll Aims to Be the Turtle That Wins the Ethereum Scaling Race

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

