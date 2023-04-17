Scroll Aims to Be the Turtle That Wins the Ethereum Scaling Race

Simply put, a developer on top of a zkEVM won’t have to sweat the details or spend any time thinking about how their code will perform relative to how it does on Ethereum. For example, if you’ve got a relatively battle-tested protocol that’s been running for a few years on mainnet without a hitch, you can be sure it will do the same atop Scroll’s zkEVM. It will do exactly the same tasks and perform precisely in the same way. No extra audits or compilers necessary.