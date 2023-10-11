The Protocol: Bitcoin Might Get Ethereum-Style Smart Contracts Under ‘BitVM’ Plan

ISRAELI CRYPTO FIRMS DEAL WITH WAR: The past week’s surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters has upended the daily routines of crypto firms based in the Middle Eastern country, known as a haven for startups and tech companies. Several Israeli crypto executives and developers told CoinDesk they weren’t experiencing severe business disruptions, especially since many of them work remotely. But already, many employees of the firms are getting called up to reserve duties in the army. There were the personal elements such as the stress – digesting the scope of the damage, and the tragedies – as well as coping with bare supermarket shelves and repeated siren warnings. One of the largest projects so far to come out of the disaster is Crypto Aid Israel, a campaign led by Israeli crypto firms to gather crypto donations to help citizens who have been affected or displaced by the ongoing war. Separately, a local media outlet reported that Israeli police have frozen cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas, working with the crypto exchange Binance. According to the Wall Street Journal, Hamas along with the militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and their Lebanese ally Hezbollah received more than $100 million combined in crypto funding into their digital-currency wallets over the past couple years.