The Protocol: Google Pushes Deeper into Blockchain

ETHEREUM’S BAD RAP: How has the Ethereum blockchain performed since April’s Shapella upgrade, which allowed staking withdrawals for the first time? It might depend on whom you ask, and how you ask the question. In a widely-circulated report, JPMorgan analysts noted that “the increase in network activity has been rather disappointing.” According to the bank’s calculations, the daily transaction count over the network has fallen by 12%, and daily active addresses are down 20%. The analysts acknowledged the steep drop in Ethereum’s energy consumption as a result of the “Merge” shift to a proof-of-stake network a year ago, as well as the overall reduction in issuance of new ETH – a bullish factor. But Akash Mahendra, director of Haven1 Foundation, which supports the Haven1 network, notes that the acute focus on Ethereum alone might take too myopic a view – since it might ignore the rapid growth of layer-2 networks that work atop Ethereum and have absorbed many of the transactions that might otherwise take place on the layer-1 blockchain. The build-out “yielded substantial improvements in scalability and alleviated congestion on the mainnet,” Mahendra said in emailed comments. Even so, transaction activity on Ethereum has been so anemic lately that the supply curve has recently reverted to being inflationary. A fresh source of criticism is that Ethereum developers appear to have fallen behind in their push toward the next big upgrade, known as Dencun. Galaxy’s Christine Kim wrote last week that the developers are now cautioning that they are unlikely to activate Dencun this year if they can’t get the upgrade launched on a test network before Devconnect, an Ethereum-focused conference set for mid-November in Istanbul.