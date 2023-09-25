The State of Staking: 5 Takeaways a Year After Ethereum's Merge

Most notably, the upgrade made ETH “deflationary” for the first time, meaning that the overall supply of the token is now decreasing rather than increasing. The circulating supply of ETH today is .24% lower than it was a year ago. The decrease in supply stemmed in part from EIP-1559, a network upgrade that preceded the Merge by about a year. That upgrade began “burning” some ETH with every transaction on the network, but ETH didn’t become net-deflationary until the Merge made additional cuts to the rate at which new ETH is issued.