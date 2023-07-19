XRP Blockchain Still Faces Centralization Caveats as Ripple Regulatory Threat Recedes

That’s not to say that the XRPL isn’t, in and of itself, a fascinating project in its own right, having been an early mover in the blockchain industry and now commanding a market capitalization for its native token XRP of $42 billion, the fourth-largest among tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies – along the way attracting the likes of big banks like Bank of America as partners. NFTs are natively built into the blockchain’s underlying programming – something upstart competitors are only now accomplishing. Smart contract-like functionality is currently on the way, and third-party sidechains are beginning to proliferate.