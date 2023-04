What ChatGPT Thinks About Digital Assets

With last week’s big Ethereum upgrade , the scary narrative in the runup was this: The change enabled people to unstake ETH they’d staked to run the network, so what if there’s a rush for the exits? Won’t that tank ETH’s price? It didn’t happen. In the initial moments after the upgrade went live, the cryptocurrency held steady just above $1,900. Hours later, ETH zoomed above $2,100 . What’s more, there’s evidence there was an inflow , not outflow, of money into ETH in the aftermath. This raises a question: Does the ability to stake and then unstake any time improve the case for investing in ETH? Is it more alluring to investors now the barrier to getting your money back is gone?