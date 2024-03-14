Bitcoin
Craig Wright Is Not Satoshi, Didn't Author Bitcoin Whitepaper, Judge Rules

COPA took Wright to court last month to secure such a ruling that he wasn't the pseudonymous creator of the world's largest digital asset in an effort to prevent him from suing other developers or claiming intellectual property rights over the technology.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconMar 14, 2024 at 1:22 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 14, 2024 at 1:48 p.m. UTC
Craig Wright heading to COPA trial on March 1 (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto or the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, U.K. Judge James Mellor said after closing arguments in the Crypto Open Patent Alliance trial on Thursday.

After finding that the evidence was "overwhelming," the judge said he plans to write a ruling that Wright is not Nakamoto, is not the creator of Bitcoin, the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper nor the creator of Bitcoin's technology.

COPA took Wright to court last month to secure such a ruling that he wasn't the pseudonymous creator of the world's largest digital asset in an effort to prevent him from suing other developers or claiming intellectual property rights over the technology.

Read more: COPA vs Wright: What's at Stake as the Trial to Determine Satoshi's Identity Wraps Up

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

