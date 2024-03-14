Craig Wright Is Not Satoshi, Didn't Author Bitcoin Whitepaper, Judge Rules
COPA took Wright to court last month to secure such a ruling that he wasn't the pseudonymous creator of the world's largest digital asset in an effort to prevent him from suing other developers or claiming intellectual property rights over the technology.
Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto or the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper, U.K. Judge James Mellor said after closing arguments in the Crypto Open Patent Alliance trial on Thursday.
After finding that the evidence was "overwhelming," the judge said he plans to write a ruling that Wright is not Nakamoto, is not the creator of Bitcoin, the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper nor the creator of Bitcoin's technology.
COPA took Wright to court last month to secure such a ruling that he wasn't the pseudonymous creator of the world's largest digital asset in an effort to prevent him from suing other developers or claiming intellectual property rights over the technology.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.