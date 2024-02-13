Ripple to Buy New York Crypto Trust Company to Expand U.S. Options

Despite Ripple's overseas focus and its high-profile legal clash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has so far mostly gone against the regulator, the global payments company is still trying to stretch its capabilities in the U.S. The limited purpose trust charter held in New York by the company Ripple is buying will let it offer more in-house services, including to financial firms seeking to tokenize assets. The company is trying to push beyond the payments network it's known for and into other financial products in which their institutional customers can benefit from blockchain technology.