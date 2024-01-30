Bitpanda Crypto Exchange to Withdraw From Netherlands
The company said it is committed to complying with the regulatory landscape.
Crypto exchange Bitpanda will "off-board" Dutch residents from its platform to comply with regulations in the Netherlands, the company said in an email Tuesday.
"Bitpanda is committed to its mission to cooperate and comply with the latest regulatory landscape as dictated by local regulators, which is why Bitpanda has decided to off-board Dutch residents from the broker platform," a spokesperson for the Vienna-based company said in the email.
The Netherlands is a member of the European Union, which comprises 27 nations. The trading bloc recently passed its wide-ranging Markets in Crypto Asset legislation (MiCA) that allows companies to apply for a single license in one EU country and then work across the EU.
