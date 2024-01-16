Coinbase's SEC Clash Faces First Major Test as Judge Weighs Longshot Dismissal

Judge Failla could give significant momentum to either side when she rules on the motion – probably not this week, but within the next couple of months. She'll either land in the camp of fellow SDNY Judge Analisa Torres, who ruled – also in summary judgment – that the SEC strayed in some of its claims about XRP being a security in the case against Ripple, or Judge Jed Rakoff, who just gave the SEC a win in its action against Terraform Labs .