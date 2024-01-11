Bitcoin ETFs Stir Optimism, Ambivalence and Dread Among Crypto's Staunchest Supporters

"I don't see bitcoin ETFs as clashing with what original proponents of crypto hoped for, because from the very start even the most idealistic strains of bitcoinism were always twinned with the raw desire to make money," Koning said. "For the number to go up, more funds must be drawn in, which requires not only relying on the linkages already forged to traditional finance, like the integration with the card networks, but new forms of interconnection."