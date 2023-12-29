Binance's CZ Denied Permission to Travel by U.S. Judge for the Second Time
Zhao has requested permission to travel to the UAE, where his three children reside.
A federal judge on Friday again denied Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's request for permission to travel abroad as he awaits sentencing for criminal charges in the U.S.
The ruling by Judge Richard Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington marks the second time Zhao has been forbidden from traveling abroad after prosecutors argued that the former Binance executive was a flight risk.
The sealed ruling, filed on Friday, did not disclose in detail Zhao's argument against the court's repeated efforts to block his return to the UAE, where his three children and their mother reside. The former Binance CEO pleaded guilty to one charge of violating the Bank Secrecy Act last month and was released on a $175 million personal recognizance bond, in addition to other financial conditions.
