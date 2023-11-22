Is Binance Big Enough to Survive a $4.3B Fine and Founder CZ’s Ousting?

For almost its entire existence – barring the last couple of months, when Binance’s PR and legal teams seemed to make a show of the exchange prioritizing compliance – the exchange acted with extreme disregard to U.S. and global regulations. Zhao once boasted the exchange had no headquarters because Bitcoin doesn’t. It opened and closed subsidiaries in known tax havens like Bermuda (in 2018, planning to develop a regulatory framework that didn’t pan out), Jersey (shuttered in 2020) and Malta (ousted in 2021).