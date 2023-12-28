Crypto Exchange Catalyx Suspends Trading, Withdrawals Following 'Security Breach'
The Canadian exchange suffered a security break earlier this month, resulting in the loss of an unknown amount of customer funds.
The company behind Canadian crypto exchange Catalyx has frozen all trading, deposits and withdrawals following a security breach that involved the loss of some customer funds.
CatalX CTX Ltd. said in a press release that it has opened an investigation into the incident, which may involve an employee. It did not say how much money was suspected to have been lost.
Last week, Canadian regulators ordered Catalyx to cease all trading of crypto contracts and opened its own investigation into the company. CEO Jae Ho Lee consented to the Alberta Securities Commission's 15 day freeze order, which expires on January 5.
