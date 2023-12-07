Bitcoin
$43,397.48-1.22%
Ethereum
$2,339.71+2.89%
Binance Coin
$232.82+0.48%
XRP
$0.64361477+2.63%
Solana
$65.80+3.72%
Cardano
$0.45244679+1.33%
Dogecoin
$0.09615435-2.69%
Avalanche
$26.81-1.10%
Tron
$0.10410538-1.49%
Chainlink
$15.46-1.32%
Polkadot
$6.27+2.76%
Polygon
$0.84908080+1.62%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Do Kwon Faces Extradition to U.S. for Charges Tied to the TerraUSD and Luna Collapse: WSJ

The blowups of his UST and LUNA tokens fueled a crisis that gripped the whole crypto industry in 2022, causing losses that reverberated far and wide.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconDec 7, 2023 at 5:33 p.m. UTC
Updated Dec 7, 2023 at 5:41 p.m. UTC
Do Kwon, whose TerraUSD and Luna tokens collapsed in 2022, fueling the crypto winter (Terra)

Do Kwon, whose TerraUSD and Luna tokens collapsed in 2022, fueling the crypto winter (Terra)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

A senior official in Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the U.S. to face criminal charges tied to the collapse of his terraUSD (UST) stablecoin and Luna (LUNA) token, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The blowups of UST and LUNA, which Kwon created, fueled a crisis that gripped the whole crypto industry in 2022, causing losses that reverberated far and wide.

Kwon has been imprisoned in Montenegro for months, stuck amid a fight over competing desires by U.S. and South Korean officials to try him. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Montenegro Justice Minister Andrej Milović has privately said he has decided to send him to the U.S. to face fraud and securities-law charges.

Read more: The Fall of Terra: A Timeline of the Meteoric Rise and Crash of UST and LUNA

Edited by Nikhilesh De.


Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.