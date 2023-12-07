Do Kwon Faces Extradition to U.S. for Charges Tied to the TerraUSD and Luna Collapse: WSJ
The blowups of his UST and LUNA tokens fueled a crisis that gripped the whole crypto industry in 2022, causing losses that reverberated far and wide.
A senior official in Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the U.S. to face criminal charges tied to the collapse of his terraUSD (UST) stablecoin and Luna (LUNA) token, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The blowups of UST and LUNA, which Kwon created, fueled a crisis that gripped the whole crypto industry in 2022, causing losses that reverberated far and wide.
Kwon has been imprisoned in Montenegro for months, stuck amid a fight over competing desires by U.S. and South Korean officials to try him. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Montenegro Justice Minister Andrej Milović has privately said he has decided to send him to the U.S. to face fraud and securities-law charges.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.