Binance's Future and Other Questions Post-Settlement

While Binance shouldn't suffer greatly from paying the fines it owes, how its customers react to increased AML/KYC processes and the fact that Binance will make all of its books available to the U.S. government for review at the government's request is more of an open question. It may be a more difficult one to answer quickly. The exchange saw close to $1 billion flow out of its coffers after the settlement was announced, but its 24-hour trading volume seems to have survived largely intact, according to CoinGecko.