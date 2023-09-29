Sam Bankman-Fried Almost Tweeted About His Depression, Drafts Show

DOJ attorneys have attempted to bar a mental disease defense from Bankman-Fried’s attorneys, arguing they’ve had no notice of such a defense before the appropriate deadline. After Bankman-Fried’s attorneys proposed jury questions to gather opinions of ADHD last week, the government filed a letter to the Southern District of New York court, arguing that such questions were “unnecessarily intrusive” and “telling the jury that the defendant has ADHD would serve only to improperly cast the defendant at the outset of the trial in a sympathetic light… Information about the defendant’s mental health – whether about his diagnosis of ADHD or depression – has no proper place at trial and the defense should also be precluded from mentioning it in opening statement.”