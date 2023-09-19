Cøbra Can't Fight $700K Craig Wright Legal Fees as an Anon, UK Judge Rules Again

On Monday, London High Court Justice Richard Smith dismissed Cøbra's appeal on the November ruling saying that, although there are several reasons why parties would legally request anonymity, including threat to life, Cøbra's reasons for not identifying themselves seemed "not only unworkable but also risked undermining the very principles of natural justice" because they sought to remain anonymous "not only against the public at large, but against the Claimant [Wright] and the court as well."