India Will Decide on Its Crypto Stance in Coming Months

While the FSB requires a review of the status of implementation of its recommendations, by end-2025, India has already brought in anti-money laundering rules and a tax structure for crypto and that may be enough, an official told CoinDesk in August. While the nation's central bank has advocated for a ban on crypto, the government has not indicated any such position and, for the moment, the government is unlikely to go down that path. The synthesis paper has also said a blanket ban won't work.