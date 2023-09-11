Coinbase Exchange Remains Inactive in India, While Other Operations Are Still Active

Coinbase had suspended trading operations within three days of its India launch in April 2022. It had touted India's local digital payment service, Unified Payments Services or UPI, as central to its operations. Within hours of the launch, the authority behind the UPI service said it was "not aware of any crypto exchange" using UPI. Shortly after, Coinbase's app said UPI services were "temporarily unavailable." Several days later some payment processors cut off local crypto exchanges. Coinbase CEO Ben Armstrong later took note of "informal pressure" from India's central bank as the reason.