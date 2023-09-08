Taiwan Crypto Watchdog to Issue 10 Guiding Principles for Virtual Assets in September: Report

Bitcoin
$25,870.40+0.75%
Ethereum
$1,628.98+0.11%
Binance Coin
$214.48+0.24%
XRP
$0.50054836+0.16%
Cardano
$0.25417899+0.20%
Dogecoin
$0.06315965+0.00%
Solana
$19.61+1.03%
Tron
$0.07854738-0.34%
Toncoin
$1.79-1.52%
Polkadot
$4.24-0.31%
Polygon
$0.54333806-2.10%
Litecoin
$62.71-0.31%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000758-0.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,039.90+0.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.92+0.68%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81+1.81%
Avalanche
$9.98+0.83%
Stellar
$0.12429875+1.34%
Chainlink
$6.24+0.32%
Uniswap
$4.38-0.97%
TrueUSD
$0.99796399-0.09%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.10%
Monero
$142.58-0.03%
OKB
$42.24+0.53%
Ethereum Classic
$15.33-0.29%
Cosmos
$6.85-0.04%
Hedera
$0.04963926+1.82%
Internet Computer
$3.31-0.56%
Quant
$99.43-0.74%
Filecoin
$3.22-0.01%
Lido DAO
$1.58+0.88%
Cronos
$0.05265697+2.83%
Aptos
$5.52-0.13%
Arbitrum
$0.90308584-0.00%
VeChain
$0.01557782+0.61%
NEAR Protocol
$1.15+1.48%
Optimism
$1.31-0.15%
Maker
$1,136.05+0.61%
Aave
$56.12+1.64%
The Graph
$0.08656178+0.40%
XDC Network
$0.05710116+4.87%
Kaspa
$0.03810937-1.92%
Algorand
$0.09605809+2.15%
USDD
$0.99528313-0.28%
Synthetix
$2.20-5.81%
Tezos
$0.69300000+1.17%
Stacks
$0.46124708+0.47%
EOS
$0.57590423+0.15%
MultiverseX
$24.57-0.09%
Immutable X
$0.54676225+1.08%
Theta
$0.63199679+1.67%
The Sandbox
$0.30467006+0.01%
Axie Infinity
$4.53+0.58%
Bitcoin SV
$30.65+1.08%
Radix
$0.05645301+6.36%
Injective Protocol
$6.84+0.09%
Fantom
$0.20112160+0.22%
Decentraland
$0.29368737-0.06%
Render Token
$1.45+1.72%
GateToken
$3.87-1.07%
NEO
$7.41+0.88%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99990071-0.05%
Kava.io
$0.66090444-2.04%
IOTA
$0.17671263+1.83%
ApeCoin
$1.32-2.18%
THORChain
$1.58+0.17%
PAX Gold
$1,908.29+0.14%
Rocket Pool
$23.42+1.81%
eCash
$0.00002322+0.69%
Flow
$0.43547886+0.30%
Klaytn
$0.13159115-0.49%
Gala
$0.01595076+0.29%
Chiliz
$0.05924361+0.00%
Frax Share
$5.48-0.46%
KuCoin Token
$4.04+0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.44+2.20%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-0.01%
Casper
$0.03407885-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44047920+0.42%
Sui
$0.48226723+0.47%
Mina
$0.37743194+0.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00006079+0.78%
dYdX
$1.99-4.25%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80041970+0.51%
Nexo
$0.57993745-0.64%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.13%
Astar
$0.05914511+1.39%
GMX
$33.45-1.28%
Dash
$26.23+2.19%
Flare
$0.01286704+1.17%
Woo Network
$0.16224243+0.44%
Zilliqa
$0.01638572+0.34%
PancakeSwap
$1.24+0.35%
Arweave
$4.19-0.02%
Compound
$39.61-0.17%
Conflux
$0.12662665+1.18%
Gnosis
$100.96-2.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.24841862+0.83%
1inch Network
$0.24567743+0.40%
SafePal
$0.60024116+1.92%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16792794+0.03%
Enjin
$0.24862122-4.50%
Illuvium
$41.40+1.22%
SingularityNET
$0.19036590-0.86%
tomiNet
$3.11+3.48%
Loopring
$0.18553812+1.55%
Akash Network
$1.06-4.82%
SEI
$0.12749757-2.09%
Qtum
$2.15+1.44%
NEM
$0.02459916+0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.61-2.66%
Celo
$0.42570540+0.51%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.94533601-3.39%
Osmosis
$0.35267453-1.88%
Mask Network
$2.59+0.76%
Helium
$1.48-1.27%
Decred
$13.41+2.60%
Zcash
$25.21+1.82%
Convex Finance
$2.56+0.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04015290+0.53%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.62+2.74%
Livepeer
$6.73-1.44%
Ankr
$0.01883172+2.12%
Holo
$0.00105750+1.05%
JasmyCoin
$0.00382900+3.02%
Yearn Finance
$5,581.21+3.97%
Beldex
$0.03283413+1.01%
Ravencoin
$0.01509112+0.97%
Wemix
$0.56465515-2.87%
Stepn
$0.16029515+1.66%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.08%
Aragon
$4.32-1.02%
Kusama
$19.09+0.82%
BLUR
$0.18800546-2.00%
Audius
$0.15271280+1.43%
FLOKI
$0.00001709+2.06%
Golem
$0.16517946+0.05%
ICON
$0.16565670+1.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43315626+6.26%
SXP
$0.26217250+4.70%
Waves
$1.50+0.99%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18881573-1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.14-7.72%
EthereumPoW
$1.35+0.51%
Siacoin
$0.00282769+1.85%
Balancer
$3.37-0.52%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32911227+0.58%
IoTeX
$0.01483682-1.02%
Axelar
$0.35840455-0.04%
Band Protocol
$1.04-0.17%
Biconomy
$0.20966419+0.84%
Merit Circle
$0.29180385-0.80%
Moonbeam
$0.18289388+0.50%
Wax
$0.03915855+0.91%
Kadena
$0.52616522+6.76%
MAGIC
$0.50205654+1.06%
Harmony
$0.00964117+2.60%
TerraUSD
$0.01203928+1.28%
Polymath Network
$0.12940000+0.86%
Sushiswap
$0.59197438+0.75%
Stargate Finance
$0.54161843+1.50%
DigiByte
$0.00666654-0.04%
Skale
$0.02272192+4.75%
UMA Protocol
$1.40+1.12%
Amp
$0.00182848+0.28%
Horizen
$7.27+2.65%
API3
$1.07-1.22%
Lisk
$0.70077783+0.65%
Gains Network
$3.24+0.93%
Kyber Network
$0.53718849+0.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00275978+2.35%
Cartesi
$0.12406840+0.66%
Core
$0.57252579+2.86%
OriginTrail
$0.23362537-2.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.69-3.56%
Numeraire
$13.90-2.22%
Joe
$0.25163194-3.64%
Status
$0.02140810+0.31%
Nano
$0.63492242+0.89%
PlayDapp
$0.14697364+0.45%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.14+17.45%
Coin98
$0.13930277-0.21%
iExec RLC
$1.09+1.23%
Liquity
$0.82519936-2.70%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.67%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-0.28%
Steem
$0.15728736+1.05%
Radiant Capital
$0.22431470-0.29%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01352843+2.07%
Radworks
$1.34+0.18%
Marlin
$0.00821426-1.32%
Celer Network
$0.01173762+2.20%
Stella
$0.08010414+2.07%
Synapse
$0.33824902-0.27%
OMG Network
$0.45529416+3.13%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.80239245+4.17%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.81-22.50%
Syscoin
$0.08608663+2.30%
NKN
$0.09486653+6.98%
Bancor
$0.42452980-0.00%
Sweat Economy
$0.00771840+1.94%
SPACE ID
$0.20963655+2.15%
Hashflow
$0.34157591+0.97%
Gitcoin
$0.98338348-1.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143707+1.01%
Celsius
$0.14020264+3.24%
Dent
$0.00061980+1.34%
WINkLink
$0.00006142-0.30%
Powerledger
$0.13466949+0.76%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592009-0.14%
Origin Protocol
$0.11264976+43.47%
Civic
$0.06923538-0.42%
Verge
$0.00332885+0.33%
Bifrost
$0.03929035+1.75%
Secret
$0.25905756+2.12%
Chromia
$0.09364253+6.10%
Stormx
$0.00482363+1.73%
Galxe
$1.14+0.45%
COTI
$0.04301981+9.19%
Bluzelle
$0.12651750-6.28%
MOBOX
$0.24449234+0.63%
Request
$0.06633960+2.43%
Sun Token
$0.00523883+0.18%
MetisDAO
$11.28+0.08%
Spell Token
$0.00040921+2.31%
Keep Network
$0.08514774-0.50%
Ren
$0.04591547+2.23%
Covalent
$0.07485213-3.32%
WazirX
$0.09743051-1.32%
Gods Unchained
$0.18152319+7.23%
ARPA
$0.04502225+0.42%
XYO Network
$0.00310342+1.38%
Adventure Gold
$0.55339982+4.25%
Verasity
$0.00409967+0.02%
Raydium
$0.18301974+6.27%
Boba Network
$0.12249041+2.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.80923742+0.17%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01205979+3.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21744161-1.29%
Badger DAO
$2.02-0.09%
Alien Worlds
$0.01088710+6.57%
Aergo
$0.08958563-0.41%
Voyager Token
$0.13379139+11.65%
SuperRare
$0.06190115+2.19%
Orchid
$0.06218027-0.04%
Acala Token
$0.04572616+5.11%
Maple
$4.59+3.86%
Storj
$0.24922920+6.95%
Index Chain
$0.04602589-4.47%
MOON
$0.32397176-1.62%
Litentry
$0.74223833+17.16%
TrueFi
$0.03215092+3.83%
Reef
$0.00149725+2.77%
Rally
$0.00673697+0.46%
CEEK VR
$0.03976432-1.18%
Moonriver
$4.23-0.26%
RACA
$0.00009761+0.74%
GAS
$2.28+1.70%
LCX
$0.03957610-5.70%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04946571+8.61%
LooksRare
$0.05498752+0.49%
Ethernity
$1.55+3.17%
Saitama
$0.00065573-0.21%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84-5.40%
DIA
$0.23645626+0.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11532217+8.41%
Polkastarter
$0.25713094-0.91%
CLV
$0.03312548+5.71%
Travala.com
$0.46262520+1.40%
Keep3rV1
$46.14+1.67%
Alchemix
$11.63+6.00%
BENQI
$0.00561719+6.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19231450+2.22%
Virtua
$0.02018506+1.21%
BarnBridge
$2.27+1.92%
Enzyme
$14.13+0.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13596147+2.81%
MXC
$0.00833480+0.31%
Star Atlas
$0.00145890+0.70%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076495-0.02%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.65%
Aurora
$0.05378864-0.20%
district0x
$0.02410576+0.70%
0x
$0.17317380+1.08%
Velas
$0.00634534+10.94%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.92+0.19%
Harvest Finance
$22.37+2.23%
StaFi
$0.25939275+4.97%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000067+7.42%
Decentral Games
$0.01868641+1.48%
Serum
$0.03616027+3.13%
Tamadoge
$0.01224605+10.50%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00312805+2.28%
Rarible
$0.94755686+1.57%
Bonk
$0.00000023-2.72%
Augur
$1.11-1.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00989885+3.70%
Tokemak
$0.43701103-0.38%
Quantstamp
$0.01046000+2.49%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01391449+5.43%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04225646-3.84%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.69%
Braintrust
$0.31183740+1.29%
Pepe
$0.00000079-0.34%
BitDAO
$0.43096911+1.36%
Threshold
$0.01716146+0.97%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08653290+5.25%
Human
$0.04576505-0.22%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.21%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04+0.63%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.21%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.54%
Highstreet
$1.27-0.69%
Tether
$0.99940784-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.12%
Dai
$1.00-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Taiwan Crypto Watchdog to Issue 10 Guiding Principles for Virtual Assets in September: Report

The guidance will be focused on ensuring crypto businesses establish review mechanisms and comply with anti-money laundering laws.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconSep 8, 2023 at 11:32 a.m. UTC
Taiwan (Timo Volz/Unsplah)

Taiwan (Timo Volz/Unsplah)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission for Virtual Currency Management is set to issue 10 guiding principles for virtual asset providers in September, CNA reported on Thursday citing local officials.

The East Asian country will set guidelines to ensure that crypto businesses establish review mechanisms, keep customers payments separate from their own tokens and comply with anti-money laundering laws (AML). It also plans to set out that unregistered overseas firms should not solicit business in the country.

In March, Taiwan announced plans to follow other countries around the world and create bespoke legislation for the crypto sector. It also stated that the nation's supervision commission would be in charge of the crypto regime.

The country declared that virtual asset service providers must comply with local AML regulations in 2018 and in 2021 it issued rules in line with guidance from the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Last year the country registered 24 crypto platforms.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.