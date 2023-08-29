CBDC-Hating, Bitcoin-Friendly Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez Drops Out of Race

Bitcoin
$27,919.37+7.43%
Ethereum
$1,739.43+5.67%
Binance Coin
$227.72+4.69%
XRP
$0.54042544+3.49%
Cardano
$0.27554251+4.13%
Dogecoin
$0.06705617+5.74%
Solana
$21.61+5.49%
Tron
$0.07722276+1.12%
Polkadot
$4.70+2.36%
Toncoin
$1.69+11.06%
Polygon
$0.59681403+6.39%
Litecoin
$68.82+5.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000837+2.36%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,976.16+7.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$222.83+17.71%
Avalanche
$10.88+5.20%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.92+3.42%
Uniswap
$4.83+3.31%
Stellar
$0.12386398+3.66%
Chainlink
$6.22+4.53%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
TrueUSD
$0.99843247-0.03%
Monero
$146.02+0.69%
OKB
$43.98+2.62%
Ethereum Classic
$17.17+9.12%
Cosmos
$7.43+2.94%
Hedera
$0.05627096+0.41%
Internet Computer
$3.70+6.17%
Filecoin
$3.53+4.50%
Lido DAO
$1.70+5.68%
Quant
$101.98+0.49%
Cronos
$0.05282756+0.49%
Aptos
$5.95+3.77%
Arbitrum
$0.98251275+3.34%
VeChain
$0.01661320+4.76%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23+4.00%
Optimism
$1.50+5.85%
Maker
$1,042.73+2.26%
Aave
$59.78+3.05%
The Graph
$0.09378962+4.53%
XDC Network
$0.06016356+9.28%
Algorand
$0.10081319+3.93%
Kaspa
$0.03627030+2.41%
USDD
$0.99621343+0.04%
Stacks
$0.51196300+12.45%
EOS
$0.62340000+6.11%
The Sandbox
$0.33552728+4.77%
Tezos
$0.73104935+4.29%
MultiverseX
$26.34+3.38%
Synthetix
$2.09-0.14%
Immutable X
$0.59499925+4.01%
Axie Infinity
$4.98+2.86%
Theta
$0.64987341+5.49%
Bitcoin SV
$33.70+8.90%
Injective Protocol
$7.25+4.90%
Fantom
$0.21615850+6.81%
Decentraland
$0.31461704+5.01%
Radix
$0.05435719+3.91%
ApeCoin
$1.49+1.97%
Render Token
$1.47+4.11%
GateToken
$3.91+1.89%
NEO
$7.49+3.94%
Gala
$0.02053345+5.05%
Kava.io
$0.71220722+1.95%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99871709-0.15%
eCash
$0.00002572+7.64%
Flow
$0.47571037+3.64%
THORChain
$1.60+11.10%
PAX Gold
$1,922.37+0.82%
Rocket Pool
$24.21+3.37%
Klaytn
$0.14198513+3.90%
Chiliz
$0.06428228+4.11%
Frax Share
$5.96-0.99%
IOTA
$0.15705126+5.46%
KuCoin Token
$4.51+3.31%
Casper
$0.03698650+2.88%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48120182-0.74%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+2.52%
Huobi Token
$2.49+1.63%
Sui
$0.53520831-1.98%
Mina
$0.40135020+2.98%
Luna Classic
$0.00006500+3.22%
dYdX
$2.18+1.57%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85020155+1.68%
GMX
$39.22+4.85%
Nexo
$0.61824526+5.08%
Flare
$0.01386768+1.09%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.11%
Astar
$0.06116935+2.56%
Dash
$27.18+4.36%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.35+4.92%
Woo Network
$0.17783752+6.32%
Compound
$43.85+4.84%
Zilliqa
$0.01756352+5.05%
Arweave
$4.38+3.85%
Conflux
$0.13665803+10.00%
Gnosis
$106.18+4.24%
PancakeSwap
$1.32+3.64%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17999000+4.37%
1inch Network
$0.25956025+3.09%
Illuvium
$45.09+5.56%
SafePal
$0.50483422-0.61%
Enjin
$0.25137575+4.05%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.11+9.91%
SEI
$0.13551125+6.57%
Helium
$1.68+2.32%
Qtum
$2.29+4.68%
Osmosis
$0.38879973+2.08%
Loopring
$0.18993489+3.14%
Convex Finance
$2.94+3.43%
Mask Network
$2.85+8.42%
NEM
$0.02571299+3.61%
SingularityNET
$0.18743793+5.03%
Celo
$0.45081599+5.94%
Fetch.ai
$0.21365246+2.97%
Zcash
$26.56+5.65%
Decred
$14.02+6.82%
Oasis Network
$0.04272091+5.49%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.27+3.37%
Livepeer
$7.18-1.72%
Ankr
$0.02030084+3.17%
Beldex
$0.03578518+3.08%
Holo
$0.00111511+4.57%
BLUR
$0.22282282+1.02%
Ravencoin
$0.01600092+2.15%
Yearn Finance
$5,684.64-0.55%
Stepn
$0.16767313+3.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.40%
FLOKI
$0.00001830+4.01%
Wemix
$0.57356207+0.81%
Kusama
$19.91+2.00%
Audius
$0.15739958+5.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00356964+3.46%
Golem
$0.17216958+2.85%
ICON
$0.17584022+4.80%
Aragon
$4.20+3.17%
Worldcoin
$1.28+5.07%
Waves
$1.60+5.16%
SXP
$0.27426437+5.23%
Balancer
$3.66+4.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43420272+4.86%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+2.60%
Siacoin
$0.00297145+3.60%
Band Protocol
$1.12-0.58%
Moonbeam
$0.20504520+2.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18424752+2.68%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32833079+3.53%
Wax
$0.04161775+2.59%
Merit Circle
$0.30191450+2.13%
Biconomy
$0.21297385+2.76%
IoTeX
$0.01452285+4.68%
Axelar
$0.34810781-1.31%
Harmony
$0.01056657+4.78%
TerraUSD
$0.01277261+3.36%
Polymath Network
$0.13540000+0.22%
Sushiswap
$0.62147596+3.48%
Kadena
$0.48730959+0.52%
DigiByte
$0.00712835+3.35%
Stargate Finance
$0.55159894+0.31%
Horizen
$7.89+14.61%
Amp
$0.00195331+1.62%
Gains Network
$3.60+5.00%
Core
$0.69526800+2.33%
Lisk
$0.73274009+2.90%
Skale
$0.02260480+2.30%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+3.34%
Kyber Network
$0.53993074+2.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00280061+4.30%
OriginTrail
$0.24083680-24.80%
API3
$1.06+1.31%
Cartesi
$0.12517343+2.88%
PlayDapp
$0.15554444+2.98%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+17.06%
Nano
$0.63003021+3.70%
Joe
$0.24441527+4.09%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+2.62%
Synapse
$0.43618851+7.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.34+3.52%
Liquity
$0.84470077+6.49%
Coin98
$0.13638285+5.71%
iExec RLC
$1.04+6.32%
Radiant Capital
$0.24284500+4.25%
Steem
$0.16441864+2.21%
Numeraire
$11.35+2.26%
OMG Network
$0.50796675+4.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01425776+5.32%
Syscoin
$0.09706987+16.36%
Celer Network
$0.01215124+6.92%
Radworks
$1.35+0.71%
Marlin
$0.00816207+1.69%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.82835532+5.43%
Bancor
$0.43866259+7.26%
Dent
$0.00065924+4.41%
WINkLink
$0.00006364+1.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00147044+2.78%
Powerledger
$0.14182309+2.04%
Verge
$0.00366361+7.73%
Secret
$0.27725855+3.56%
Hashflow
$0.33091782-0.51%
Civic
$0.07216949+2.30%
NKN
$0.08809088+6.42%
Galxe
$1.22-0.84%
SPACE ID
$0.19803967+4.90%
Sweat Economy
$0.00718963+0.32%
Stormx
$0.00512575-0.67%
Bifrost
$0.03969129+4.04%
Gitcoin
$0.90457160+4.89%
MOBOX
$0.26206000+3.16%
Chromia
$0.09520142+5.11%
MetisDAO
$12.46+3.73%
Celsius
$0.12763775+2.06%
Sun Token
$0.00537873+1.29%
Request
$0.06686557+3.21%
Keep Network
$0.09334573+7.79%
Ren
$0.04983783+5.06%
COTI
$0.04014765+3.20%
Spell Token
$0.00040928+4.23%
Bluzelle
$0.11585529+7.99%
WazirX
$0.10317866+2.86%
Verasity
$0.00433371+2.62%
XYO Network
$0.00320183+1.50%
CEEK VR
$0.04365949+1.85%
Boba Network
$0.12378320+2.45%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.02%
ARPA
$0.04192871+4.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22242998+5.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.80414048+1.30%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.88+3.22%
Raydium
$0.18148372+1.98%
MOON
$0.38056479+15.84%
Origin Protocol
$0.07842513+5.61%
Adventure Gold
$0.50030706+3.02%
Rally
$0.00761242-1.38%
SuperRare
$0.06114230+6.59%
Alien Worlds
$0.01027498+3.49%
LCX
$0.04772972+3.12%
Maple
$4.61+1.29%
Orchid
$0.06140691+0.93%
LooksRare
$0.06596135+4.67%
Voyager Token
$0.11873572+7.59%
Storj
$0.24203462+4.53%
Moonriver
$4.46+1.39%
TrueFi
$0.03230824+2.95%
Index Chain
$0.04472784+2.38%
RACA
$0.00010013+1.20%
GAS
$2.32+2.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.43919203+5.13%
Reef
$0.00139407+3.56%
Saitama
$0.00064482+2.19%
Ethernity
$1.48+2.41%
Travala.com
$0.52234042+1.75%
Polkastarter
$0.26724337+4.36%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11949652+1.68%
DIA
$0.22871983+2.94%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.60+2.43%
CLV
$0.03265673+4.39%
Enzyme
$16.09+4.26%
Keep3rV1
$46.65+3.04%
Virtua
$0.02063548+2.63%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19228345+2.38%
Alchemix
$11.00+2.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.92%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13779257+2.20%
Star Atlas
$0.00150346+1.00%
Onyxcoin
$0.00079295-1.65%
BarnBridge
$2.15+2.78%
MXC
$0.00743542-3.03%
district0x
$0.02368229+1.64%
0x
$0.17825502+4.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.07+2.56%
Velas
$0.00627269-11.92%
Decentral Games
$0.02080953+4.88%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000075+2.88%
Serum
$0.03869918-2.16%
Harvest Finance
$21.48+1.80%
StaFi
$0.24749002+4.63%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00319026+2.04%
Bonk
$0.00000027+5.72%
Rarible
$0.98924555+3.95%
Augur
$1.24+1.13%
Tamadoge
$0.00876276+8.65%
Tokemak
$0.52333774+2.28%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00980184-1.66%
Quantstamp
$0.01012725+2.69%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01429437+1.92%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04050523+3.17%
FTX Token
$1.05+2.66%
Braintrust
$0.30889715-0.65%
Pepe
$0.00000090+3.58%
BitDAO
$0.43249615+0.19%
Threshold
$0.01909066+6.04%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08561804+4.62%
Human
$0.04528807+2.32%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.19%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.31%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.19%
PayPal USD
$0.99548563-0.36%
Tether
$0.99965738+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.01%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

CBDC-Hating, Bitcoin-Friendly Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez Drops Out of Race

Suarez previously said his campaign will accept bitcoin donations and said he would ban a central bank digital currency (CBDC), if elected.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconAug 29, 2023 at 6:28 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 29, 2023 at 7:02 p.m. UTC

Bitcoin-friendly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will be dropping out of the presidential race.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Suarez, who was critical of the Biden administration's handling of crypto, said previously that his campaign will be accepting bitcoin as a donation, which he called "a process of developing technologies that will create democratizing opportunities for wealth creation." He also said he would ban a central bank digital currency (CBDC), citing privacy concerns.

The former presidential candidate has experimented with the crypto technology in multiple areas, including accepting his salary in bitcoin. He also rolled out MiamiCoin (MIA) in 2021 with the hope to someday use the token to pay a recurring bitcoin stimulus to Miami citizens, similar to a dividend paid to company shareholders. However, the project struggled to gain traction and trading was eventually suspended on at least one of the crypto exchanges due to low liquidity.

Suarez, a Republican, announced his candidacy for president in June, entering a crowded race for the GOP nomination that includes front-runners former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Despite stepping out from the presidential race, Suarez said he will continue to help other Republican candidates to put forward a nominee.

"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win," he concluded.

Read more: After GOP Debate, Blockchain Bettors See Ramaswamy as Most Formidable Trump Challenger

Edited by Jesse Hamilton.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.