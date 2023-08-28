Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Firm Will Explore Blockchain Platforms and CBDCs

Ambani's Reliance ventured into the financial sector through its new financial services entity, Jio Financial Services (JFS), launched earlier this month. The development received further momentum with the announcement that BlackRock (BLK) would be a partner. Ambani's Reliance has been one of the most important players in India's digital growth story and its latest foray into CBDCs and Blockchain was declared during the company's biggest event of the year – the annual general meeting.