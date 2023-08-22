Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Indictment

Bitcoin
$26,030.69-0.09%
Ethereum
$1,661.13-0.57%
Binance Coin
$207.93-0.58%
XRP
$0.52086748-1.39%
Cardano
$0.25851000-3.02%
Dogecoin
$0.06313021+0.47%
Solana
$20.88-1.32%
Tron
$0.07484844+0.34%
Polkadot
$4.40-1.54%
Polygon
$0.53788297-5.01%
Litecoin
$65.86-0.14%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000798-1.71%
Toncoin
$1.36+1.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,299.17+0.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$186.12-0.42%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.82-0.89%
Uniswap
$4.70-2.72%
Avalanche
$10.19-2.92%
Stellar
$0.12182257-2.76%
Chainlink
$6.18+0.21%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.37%
TrueUSD
$0.99971092-0.23%
Monero
$148.52+0.84%
OKB
$43.03-0.43%
Ethereum Classic
$15.51-0.76%
Cosmos
$7.39-2.36%
Hedera
$0.06155362-3.99%
Internet Computer
$3.47-1.39%
Filecoin
$3.40-2.62%
Quant
$100.11-0.28%
Lido DAO
$1.65-0.92%
Cronos
$0.05215727-0.30%
Aptos
$5.86-2.41%
Arbitrum
$0.99055530-1.51%
VeChain
$0.01597186-0.90%
Optimism
$1.56+1.79%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-2.08%
Maker
$1,103.91+0.19%
Kaspa
$0.04247751-2.09%
The Graph
$0.09103625-1.52%
Aave
$55.11-2.40%
XDC Network
$0.05472741-3.12%
Algorand
$0.09644215+1.15%
USDD
$0.99515704-0.40%
MultiverseX
$26.49-2.76%
Synthetix
$2.08-1.86%
The Sandbox
$0.32302928-1.67%
Immutable X
$0.58529070-3.50%
Stacks
$0.46813901-1.93%
Tezos
$0.68970000+0.15%
Axie Infinity
$4.92-0.21%
EOS
$0.57460000-0.62%
Theta
$0.62192284+0.74%
Injective Protocol
$7.23-4.21%
Bitcoin SV
$30.38-2.68%
Fantom
$0.20013789-3.55%
Radix
$0.05472249+0.23%
ApeCoin
$1.51-3.07%
Decentraland
$0.30212278-0.02%
GateToken
$3.88-0.44%
Render Token
$1.38+0.31%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01-0.11%
THORChain
$1.66-1.33%
Rocket Pool
$25.36+1.15%
NEO
$7.00-2.14%
Kava.io
$0.69038778-2.87%
Gala
$0.01919669-2.58%
PAX Gold
$1,897.97+0.18%
Flow
$0.45464067-1.13%
KuCoin Token
$4.85-0.37%
eCash
$0.00002377-0.76%
Klaytn
$0.13968370-1.26%
Chiliz
$0.06367751-0.93%
Frax Share
$6.03-2.86%
IOTA
$0.14288583-1.46%
Casper
$0.03504294-0.85%
Sui
$0.54543657+3.93%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45595116-5.44%
Huobi Token
$2.38-0.98%
Mina
$0.39673067-1.80%
Luna Classic
$0.00006500-0.95%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85048020-2.14%
dYdX
$1.92-0.74%
Nexo
$0.58974081+0.05%
GMX
$36.70-2.54%
Dash
$26.76+0.55%
Compound
$43.14+3.03%
Woo Network
$0.17019118+0.89%
Flare
$0.01297653-2.05%
Astar
$0.06064972+0.56%
Arweave
$4.34-3.82%
Zilliqa
$0.01664657-1.27%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.20+0.56%
PancakeSwap
$1.27-1.36%
Conflux
$0.12479962-3.46%
Gnosis
$100.32-0.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17315714+1.68%
Osmosis
$0.41358662-2.50%
1inch Network
$0.24463424-0.30%
Illuvium
$43.86-2.99%
Helium
$1.73-3.56%
Enjin
$0.23851849-1.15%
Qtum
$2.19-1.17%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.11-1.20%
Convex Finance
$2.87-1.57%
Loopring
$0.18292080-0.51%
NEM
$0.02465649-1.65%
Mask Network
$2.70-1.10%
SingularityNET
$0.17490066-3.21%
Celo
$0.42052065-0.95%
Zcash
$25.14+2.17%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.05+0.61%
Beldex
$0.03664080+5.42%
Fetch.ai
$0.19508831-4.01%
Oasis Network
$0.03980416-1.99%
Decred
$12.94-1.35%
Ankr
$0.01977668-0.24%
Holo
$0.00109401-1.22%
Yearn Finance
$5,691.51+1.39%
Worldcoin
$1.47-2.10%
Ravencoin
$0.01555198-0.32%
SafePal
$0.49640305+12.78%
BLUR
$0.21156439-4.01%
Stepn
$0.16593250-0.68%
FLOKI
$0.00001815-1.75%
Aragon
$4.37+2.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.06%
Wemix
$0.55131401-0.00%
Golem
$0.17300613-1.67%
Kusama
$19.14-5.04%
Audius
$0.15485228-1.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21859404-2.42%
Livepeer
$5.78-6.43%
JasmyCoin
$0.00335811-0.54%
ICON
$0.16680100-2.55%
Merit Circle
$0.33787609+1.31%
Waves
$1.54+1.62%
Balancer
$3.58-1.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42627773-2.55%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+0.34%
SXP
$0.25839154-2.39%
Siacoin
$0.00281929-0.74%
Moonbeam
$0.19533986-1.87%
Wax
$0.04094985-0.47%
Polymath Network
$0.15060000+22.94%
IoTeX
$0.01420854+0.17%
Axelar
$0.36056763-0.79%
Band Protocol
$0.99788953-1.85%
Biconomy
$0.20885844-2.65%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29818722-1.58%
TerraUSD
$0.01298311-0.30%
Harmony
$0.00963755-3.08%
Gains Network
$3.78-1.62%
Amp
$0.00201184-2.54%
Core
$0.72841208-2.91%
Stargate Finance
$0.54674472-0.49%
Sushiswap
$0.57687577-0.28%
DigiByte
$0.00662480-3.04%
Kadena
$0.44553953+0.60%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-1.18%
Lisk
$0.70174084-1.63%
Skale
$0.02167539-0.18%
Horizen
$7.16-0.21%
Kyber Network
$0.52926050-1.34%
PlayDapp
$0.16000991-3.41%
Nervos Network
$0.00265740-1.15%
Cartesi
$0.11865136-1.32%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+4.38%
OriginTrail
$0.21721676-1.14%
Synapse
$0.43548779-4.90%
API3
$0.92923156-1.47%
Joe
$0.22776242-7.45%
Nano
$0.57595208+1.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21+1.08%
Coin98
$0.13536988-2.13%
Liquity
$0.80056947-2.14%
iExec RLC
$1.02-1.17%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.22%
Numeraire
$11.31+1.42%
Steem
$0.15876396-1.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.23375559-3.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01385346-4.93%
OMG Network
$0.47984115-0.74%
Marlin
$0.00827792+2.41%
Powerledger
$0.15453335-5.12%
Celer Network
$0.01165275-1.41%
Radicle
$1.32+0.23%
Bancor
$0.43213374+6.40%
Syscoin
$0.08691596-1.93%
Dent
$0.00064816-1.96%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144270-0.47%
WINkLink
$0.00006240-0.34%
Hashflow
$0.34169819+1.76%
Secret
$0.28157194-1.06%
Stormx
$0.00535659-1.04%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74483895-3.32%
Civic
$0.07095362-0.85%
Bifrost
$0.04054377+6.10%
NKN
$0.08331515-0.80%
SPACE ID
$0.18934533-4.29%
MetisDAO
$12.31-4.63%
Verge
$0.00322573-7.41%
Galxe
$1.14+2.59%
MOBOX
$0.25250689-7.83%
Request
$0.06750067+0.05%
Sweat Economy
$0.00663016+2.91%
Gitcoin
$0.84670889-3.97%
Bluzelle
$0.12476358-9.01%
Chromia
$0.08955819-1.03%
Sun Token
$0.00529174+1.86%
Keep Network
$0.09199288-2.51%
Celsius
$0.11803140-0.03%
WazirX
$0.10508488-0.66%
Ren
$0.04754107-0.80%
Spell Token
$0.00039827-0.57%
COTI
$0.03877290-2.20%
XYO Network
$0.00318024-3.19%
Verasity
$0.00419761-0.59%
Raydium
$0.18883304+0.52%
Boba Network
$0.12156926+0.41%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22030848-3.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.78493550-0.90%
Badger DAO
$2.03-1.05%
Maple
$4.99+1.55%
ARPA
$0.03992291-1.36%
Origin Protocol
$0.07797182-0.64%
Voyager Token
$0.13323168-0.96%
SuperRare
$0.06215970+3.12%
Adventure Gold
$0.49398417-1.10%
Orchid
$0.06298382-3.58%
MOON
$0.34534216-3.45%
Rally
$0.00735397+13.34%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006957-1.01%
CEEK VR
$0.04364279+0.17%
LCX
$0.04541075+6.24%
Storj
$0.23406174-0.14%
TrueFi
$0.03150226+3.60%
Moonriver
$4.40-3.12%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.74+10.05%
Index Chain
$0.04325355-1.04%
Travala.com
$0.61518516+1.36%
RACA
$0.00009592+0.90%
GAS
$2.23-0.67%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40712339-1.78%
Reef
$0.00128423-0.68%
LooksRare
$0.05284225-1.77%
Ethernity
$1.46-0.81%
Saitama
$0.00062033-4.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12607217-6.01%
Polkastarter
$0.25935712-1.04%
BarnBridge
$2.64+1.78%
DIA
$0.22003103-0.81%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51-2.50%
Enzyme
$16.20+2.98%
CLV
$0.03171901-1.93%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19748587-2.82%
Keep3rV1
$44.94-2.21%
Virtua
$0.02022029-1.90%
Star Atlas
$0.00159110+8.88%
Alchemix
$10.91-2.23%
Onyxcoin
$0.00082905-6.96%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13779839-4.88%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.74%
Velas
$0.00814430+0.94%
MXC
$0.00793550-7.65%
0x
$0.17214085-2.72%
Decentral Games
$0.02217940-0.30%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03-3.34%
district0x
$0.02007190-19.02%
Serum
$0.03965956+0.28%
Harvest Finance
$21.43-0.75%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+0.86%
StaFi
$0.24015466-3.25%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00321484-3.82%
Rarible
$0.95710936+0.10%
Bonk
$0.00000025-1.35%
Augur
$1.32-0.31%
Tamadoge
$0.00848578+5.04%
Tokemak
$0.51963894-1.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01041581+4.47%
Quantstamp
$0.01047265+3.72%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01555626+3.42%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03926588-2.47%
FTX Token
$1.08+4.22%
Braintrust
$0.30703540+9.56%
Pepe
$0.00000107-2.04%
BitDAO
$0.41720857-3.92%
Threshold
$0.01877444-1.98%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08149634-1.81%
Human
$0.04968132+1.73%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.55%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.35%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.89%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.25%
Dai
$1.00-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Indictment

Prosecutors filed a new indictment earlier this month, folding a campaign finance charge into other allegations.

By Nikhilesh De, Elizabeth Napolitano, Sam Kessler
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried outside a courthouse in July 2023. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried outside a courthouse in July 2023. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges tied to the collapse of his crypto empire, FTX, last year during a court appearance Tuesday.

The FTX founder was arraigned in the Southern District of New York courthouse after a new indictment accused him of using customer funds for everything from buying personal real estate to political donations. The charges are from the original indictment filed last December, but fold a campaign finance charge into other allegations after prosecutors said they couldn't explicitly bring the charge due to treaty obligations with the Bahamas.

Tuesday's arraignment comes amid requests from the defense team to let Bankman-Fried meet with his attorneys and internet-enabled laptops at the U.S. Attorney's office every weekday. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, ruled Monday that Bankman-Fried could meet with his attorneys until 3:00 p.m. EDT today at the office, but has not yet weighed in on the broader request.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Due Back in Court as He Asks for Daily Releases

Prosecutors have, for their part, asked the court to order Bankman-Fried's defense team to share more information about his proposed "advice-of-counsel" defense, including what he is claiming counsel advised. The judge set a Wednesday deadline for the defense to share more information.

Bankman-Fried's trial is currently set to kick off in early October. Prosecutors and defense attorneys filed proposed jury instructions late Monday, detailing how they believe the judge should explain the charges and allegations to jurors.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Is Now in Jail

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter
Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter
Sam Kessler
Sam Kessler

Sam is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for tech and protocols. He reports on decentralized technology, infrastructure and governance. He owns ETH and BTC.

Follow @skesslr on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.