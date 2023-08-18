XRP Ruling Needs Appeals Court Review, SEC Says

The SEC petitioned Judge Analisa Torres, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, to certify for an interlocutory appeal (meaning an appeal filed before the overall case is concluded) a day after she allowed the request to be made. The federal regulator is specifically appealing the judge's ruling that Ripple's programmatic sales of XRP did not violate securities law because retail investors purchasing the asset on an exchange would not have the same expectations as an institutional investor purchasing XRP directly from Ripple.