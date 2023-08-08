Crypto Brokerage Blockchain.com Receives Institution License From Singapore
The company had received an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore last year.
Crypto brokerage Blockchain.com received a major payment institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), according to a press release on Monday. The license allows it to provide regulated digital payment token (DPT) services to its global institutional and accredited investor customers.
The company had received an in-principle approval from MAS last year.
"Singapore represents a large, profitable trading hub for Blockchain.com," the company said in its press release. The country currently serves as Blockchain.com's Southeast Asia headquarters.
Singapore has awarded several licenses to crypto companies lately. Both crypto exchange Crypto.com and stablecoin issuer Circle received digital token licenses from MAS in June.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.