Crypto Brokerage Blockchain.com Receives Institution License From Singapore

Bitcoin
$29,462+1.59%
Ethereum
$1,838.78+0.54%
Binance Coin
$243.70+0.67%
XRP
$0.63451178+2.31%
Dogecoin
$0.07504280+0.62%
Cardano
$0.29450000+0.87%
Solana
$23.32+2.20%
Tron
$0.07650861-0.13%
Polygon
$0.68387937+1.30%
Polkadot
$5.03+0.92%
Litecoin
$83.41+1.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000953+4.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,453.69+1.58%
Bitcoin Cash
$237.97+0.79%
Uniswap
$5.89+0.83%
Avalanche
$12.58-0.17%
Toncoin
$1.23+1.21%
Chainlink
$7.35+3.15%
Stellar
$0.14171225-0.35%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.03+1.84%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.23%
TrueUSD
$1.00-2.66%
Monero
$158.98+0.28%
OKB
$46.25+2.97%
Ethereum Classic
$17.76+0.41%
Cosmos
$8.50+0.44%
Hedera
$0.06188516+10.06%
Internet Computer
$4.14+0.55%
Filecoin
$4.15+0.08%
Lido DAO
$1.91+3.86%
Cronos
$0.05787451-0.51%
Quant
$103.23+1.03%
Arbitrum
$1.15+1.02%
Aptos
$6.67-0.03%
VeChain
$0.01787667-0.30%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+0.83%
Optimism
$1.70-2.30%
Maker
$1,228.31+1.80%
The Graph
$0.10769309+2.09%
Kaspa
$0.04776103-5.85%
Aave
$65.82+1.50%
XDC Network
$0.06840412-0.31%
Algorand
$0.11529805+3.66%
The Sandbox
$0.40765818+0.78%
Synthetix
$2.58+0.19%
MultiverseX
$32.05+1.88%
Stacks
$0.58584732+0.59%
EOS
$0.72020000-0.25%
Immutable X
$0.73357030-1.67%
Axie Infinity
$5.98+2.33%
Tezos
$0.79400000+0.48%
USDD
$1.00-0.04%
Theta
$0.73664241+2.15%
Bitcoin SV
$36.17+1.21%
ApeCoin
$1.87+0.57%
Decentraland
$0.37257956-0.61%
Injective Protocol
$8.18+2.19%
Fantom
$0.23756789+0.10%
NEO
$8.57+0.13%
Render Token
$1.62-1.53%
Gala
$0.02378908+0.01%
eCash
$0.00003055+3.90%
Flow
$0.56385769+2.39%
Kava.io
$0.83864135-0.32%
GateToken
$4.07-1.02%
KuCoin Token
$5.61+0.91%
Radix
$0.05271738+0.70%
Chiliz
$0.07712298+0.04%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61281693-1.09%
Rocket Pool
$26.16-2.60%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.64%
Klaytn
$0.15930772+0.78%
PAX Gold
$1,962.49+0.08%
IOTA
$0.17517305+0.83%
Frax Share
$6.39-1.69%
Luna Classic
$0.00007907+0.18%
GMX
$50.93-5.05%
Casper
$0.04019888+2.66%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+1.09%
Sui
$0.59804772+0.86%
Mina
$0.45315648+2.69%
Huobi Token
$2.62-0.62%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92736861+1.52%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.67+4.01%
Compound
$55.94+0.94%
Dash
$33.28+0.76%
Conflux
$0.17937832+1.50%
Nexo
$0.65042258+0.52%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.11%
dYdX
$2.11+3.28%
Arweave
$5.30-0.28%
Zilliqa
$0.02040503+0.41%
Woo Network
$0.18679501+3.43%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.66%
1inch Network
$0.31013759+0.86%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21352165+2.65%
Helium
$2.12-2.64%
Flare
$0.01448455+0.08%
THORChain
$0.98751821+3.06%
Enjin
$0.29264233+0.53%
Gnosis
$112.20+0.79%
Loopring
$0.23065848+2.66%
Mask Network
$3.47-0.35%
Osmosis
$0.46256630-0.08%
Qtum
$2.62+2.40%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.29-3.08%
NEM
$0.02967081-4.01%
Illuvium
$46.88-1.50%
Convex Finance
$3.28-0.47%
Celo
$0.50803386+2.66%
SingularityNET
$0.20960988-0.40%
Zcash
$29.51-0.24%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.40+2.37%
Worldcoin
$1.96-4.62%
Oasis Network
$0.04731961+0.09%
BLUR
$0.28675757-2.76%
Astar
$0.05275690-0.26%
Holo
$0.00132891+0.94%
Decred
$14.81+0.57%
FLOKI
$0.00002227-1.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01841079+1.11%
Audius
$0.19368227+4.24%
Yearn Finance
$6,405.64-0.71%
Stepn
$0.20806562-0.69%
Fetch.ai
$0.19991556+0.75%
ICON
$0.21440610+1.89%
Beldex
$0.03695898+0.98%
Kusama
$22.60+0.76%
Golem
$0.20202677-1.25%
Ankr
$0.02463058+0.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56753003-0.46%
Waves
$1.93+1.14%
SXP
$0.32992545+0.48%
Wemix
$0.60408645-0.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00389069+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.51%
Balancer
$4.33+0.86%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-0.06%
Siacoin
$0.00350928+0.45%
Aragon
$4.34-0.73%
IoTeX
$0.01797772+1.76%
Band Protocol
$1.25+1.55%
Wax
$0.04975463+0.04%
Moonbeam
$0.23397585-0.42%
SafePal
$0.43796944-0.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01549848-1.26%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19696000-7.83%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34379822+0.36%
Gains Network
$4.91+6.78%
Biconomy
$0.23798820+2.75%
Livepeer
$5.09-17.58%
Harmony
$0.01181271+0.51%
Sushiswap
$0.73292494+2.98%
Axelar
$0.39104612-0.09%
Skale
$0.02894488+4.23%
Amp
$0.00240975-0.64%
DigiByte
$0.00813716+1.26%
Stargate Finance
$0.64227209-1.18%
Core
$0.85838327-0.64%
Kadena
$0.52743484-0.04%
Horizen
$8.89-3.98%
UMA Protocol
$1.66-0.02%
Lisk
$0.84204265-1.47%
OriginTrail
$0.31377111-11.28%
Kyber Network
$0.65608187+0.07%
Polymath Network
$0.12835299+1.34%
Cartesi
$0.14900843+0.98%
Joe
$0.31954987+1.06%
Synapse
$0.56507880-0.97%
Merit Circle
$0.23738838+4.98%
Nervos Network
$0.00308912+1.46%
PlayDapp
$0.17459606+1.30%
Liquity
$1.02-3.26%
API3
$1.09-12.73%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+2.29%
iExec RLC
$1.24-1.66%
Coin98
$0.16127550+11.81%
Nano
$0.66390837+0.49%
Numeraire
$13.95+1.77%
Radiant Capital
$0.29686035+2.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01756085-1.16%
Bancor
$0.56587769+6.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.07%
Celer Network
$0.01463320+1.69%
Radicle
$1.64-2.75%
Steem
$0.18418375+0.55%
OMG Network
$0.57122042+1.83%
SPACE ID
$0.27644609+6.76%
Dent
$0.00080370+0.38%
Syscoin
$0.10646615+1.04%
Stormx
$0.00682109+1.57%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.13+0.52%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93481650-3.04%
Secret
$0.33497497-0.70%
Verge
$0.00426654+0.64%
MetisDAO
$15.90+7.62%
Marlin
$0.00851846+0.92%
Civic
$0.08570737+0.10%
Chromia
$0.11887664+2.94%
Powerledger
$0.15811010+0.46%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00161506+1.36%
NKN
$0.10169719+1.55%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35471380-25.86%
Gitcoin
$1.07-2.75%
WINkLink
$0.00006687+0.08%
Celsius
$0.15171997-0.21%
Hashflow
$0.36611759-0.94%
Bifrost
$0.04535752+3.65%
Keep Network
$0.11271407-1.48%
COTI
$0.05038752+1.14%
MOBOX
$0.29324593-3.69%
Ren
$0.06061487-0.23%
Request
$0.07868715+1.33%
Galxe
$1.23+0.83%
Spell Token
$0.00047604-1.84%
WazirX
$0.12303977+4.11%
ARPA
$0.05419561-0.30%
Sweat Economy
$0.00669646-0.23%
Sun Token
$0.00541928-0.08%
XYO Network
$0.00356961+0.76%
Adventure Gold
$0.63967546-3.39%
Voyager Token
$0.16838560+7.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.09724124-1.21%
Aavegotchi
$0.94536503-1.38%
CEEK VR
$0.04811149+4.11%
Raydium
$0.21271525-0.67%
Verasity
$0.00455436-0.34%
Maple
$5.81-4.58%
Boba Network
$0.13326024+0.04%
SuperRare
$0.07337850-0.37%
Badger DAO
$2.21+2.24%
Orchid
$0.07372548+32.95%
Alien Worlds
$0.01169656-0.17%
Storj
$0.29090965-0.39%
TrueFi
$0.03807830+8.94%
Index Chain
$0.05272313-0.10%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53836748+2.30%
RACA
$0.00011504+4.05%
Moonriver
$5.16-10.70%
GAS
$2.68+1.12%
Reef
$0.00160120+3.08%
LCX
$0.04611088+2.93%
Rally
$0.00665679+2.73%
Saitama
$0.00072661-0.08%
Travala.com
$0.58590710+0.54%
LooksRare
$0.05594612-4.13%
Polkastarter
$0.30564227-0.26%
Ethernity
$1.59-1.20%
Serum
$0.07706695-6.60%
DIA
$0.25481263+2.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96-2.67%
BarnBridge
$2.95+0.78%
Virtua
$0.02541283+0.60%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23841492-4.92%
Keep3rV1
$54.09+0.47%
Enzyme
$17.94-0.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11936500-5.20%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.66+0.32%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101056-0.16%
Alchemix
$12.70-0.43%
Velas
$0.00945200-0.05%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15203743-2.16%
Decentral Games
$0.03194711-5.81%
CLV
$0.03781206+3.28%
Bluzelle
$0.05274585-0.53%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.07%
district0x
$0.02747361-0.11%
MXC
$0.00842080-0.25%
0x
$0.21779754-1.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00152353+0.94%
Harvest Finance
$25.27+1.07%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.28+2.39%
StaFi
$0.28852622+4.42%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00372786+0.71%
Bonk
$0.00000034+1.43%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000072-2.50%
Augur
$1.50-3.91%
Rarible
$1.03+1.20%
Tokemak
$0.60627963+11.85%
Tamadoge
$0.00912175-0.42%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01195476+2.01%
Quantstamp
$0.01108939-1.50%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02489934-10.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04803569+2.57%
FTX Token
$1.17-4.93%
Braintrust
$0.27107118+0.15%
Pepe
$0.00000114-0.43%
BitDAO
$0.49193852-1.53%
Threshold
$0.02402052+1.59%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10900174-1.45%
Human
$0.03848514+2.52%
Pitbull
$0.000000009.26%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000-7.93%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.17%
Dai
$1.01+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Crypto Brokerage Blockchain.com Receives Institution License From Singapore

The company had received an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore last year.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 1:18 p.m. UTC
Singapore skyline (Mike Enerio/Unsplash)

Singapore skyline (Mike Enerio/Unsplash)

Crypto brokerage Blockchain.com received a major payment institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), according to a press release on Monday. The license allows it to provide regulated digital payment token (DPT) services to its global institutional and accredited investor customers.

The company had received an in-principle approval from MAS last year.

"Singapore represents a large, profitable trading hub for Blockchain.com," the company said in its press release. The country currently serves as Blockchain.com's Southeast Asia headquarters.

Singapore has awarded several licenses to crypto companies lately. Both crypto exchange Crypto.com and stablecoin issuer Circle received digital token licenses from MAS in June.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.