Worldcoin's Nairobi Warehouse Raided by Kenyan Police: Local Reports
The police team took documents and machines to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for analysis, the reports said.
Kenyan police raided the Nairobi warehouse of identity and cryptocurrency protocol Worldcoin on Saturday, confiscating documents and machines, local news organizations reported Monday.
Worldcoin was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and uses iris scans to verify users. After the project's launch in July, users could receive airdrops of the Worldcoin token in exchange for being scanned.
"The officers backed by multi-agency officials went to the offices along Mombasa Road armed with a search warrant and broke in Saturday before leaving with machines they believe stores data gathered by the firm," media outlet Kahawatungu reported.
The raid was reportedly conducted under the supervision of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait. A representative of the Office of Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) told CoinDesk they were unaware of any such operation.
Last week the Ministry of the Interior suspended the project’s operations in the country, even as Kenya's minister for the digital economy, Eliud Owalo, said the ODPC had been in contact with Worldcoin as far back as April, and had concluded that its activities comply with Kenya's data-protection laws. Later in the week, however, ODPC issued a statement saying that after a preliminary review, they found "a number of legitimate regulatory concerns" around the project. Authorities in the U.K., France and Germany are also looking into the project.
According to the Monday reports, Kassait said Tools for Humanity, the parent company of Worldcoin, failed to disclose its true intentions during registration. The police team took the data to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for analysis, the reports said.
Worldcoin did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment. The Worldcoin token (WLD) was unchanged over 24 hours at $2.07, data on CoinMarketCap show.
