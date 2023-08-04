Revolut Suspends U.S. Crypto Platform Over Regulatory Uncertainty

Bitcoin
$29,193.17+0.41%
Ethereum
$1,837.56+0.26%
Binance Coin
$241.77+0.71%
XRP
$0.66344887+0.32%
Dogecoin
$0.07440823+1.40%
Cardano
$0.29426600+0.12%
Solana
$23.12+2.08%
Tron
$0.07742956+1.24%
Polkadot
$5.01+0.09%
Polygon
$0.67180840-0.30%
Litecoin
$83.25-3.14%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000868+5.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,131.09+0.20%
Uniswap
$6.13-1.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.27-0.17%
Avalanche
$12.51+0.42%
Toncoin
$1.19+0.49%
Stellar
$0.14144900+0.98%
Chainlink
$7.15-1.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.04+2.36%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.16%
TrueUSD
$0.99921681-0.06%
Monero
$157.98-1.37%
OKB
$44.05+5.17%
Ethereum Classic
$18.02+0.28%
Cosmos
$8.60-0.76%
Filecoin
$4.14-1.60%
Internet Computer
$4.05-1.33%
Hedera
$0.05330834-0.26%
Lido DAO
$1.88+1.24%
Cronos
$0.05842691-1.41%
Aptos
$6.89+0.95%
Quant
$103.14-0.31%
Arbitrum
$1.15+1.87%
VeChain
$0.01800388-0.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-0.85%
Optimism
$1.72+3.05%
Maker
$1,303.23-1.12%
XDC Network
$0.08343183+9.73%
The Graph
$0.10703171-1.23%
Aave
$64.40-0.22%
Algorand
$0.10740262+0.81%
The Sandbox
$0.40219985-1.18%
Stacks
$0.59168350-4.11%
Elrond
$31.39+0.56%
EOS
$0.72586600+0.40%
Immutable X
$0.74237326-0.90%
Synthetix
$2.41+0.40%
Theta
$0.76509940+0.25%
Tezos
$0.80930000-1.18%
Axie Infinity
$5.77-1.90%
USDD
$0.99685255+0.09%
Bitcoin SV
$36.72+3.18%
Injective Protocol
$8.20+2.98%
Decentraland
$0.36842906-0.52%
ApeCoin
$1.82+1.56%
Fantom
$0.23544668+0.25%
Render Token
$1.76+0.26%
NEO
$8.54+0.68%
Flow
$0.56117203-0.82%
Gala
$0.02289900-1.11%
eCash
$0.00002946+0.31%
Kava.io
$0.84409118-2.65%
GateToken
$4.12+0.36%
Rocket Pool
$28.27-1.50%
Radix
$0.05326604+0.70%
Chiliz
$0.07727751+0.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60918029+2.79%
KuCoin Token
$5.53-0.04%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99839303-0.26%
Klaytn
$0.15586538-0.27%
PAX Gold
$1,938.69+0.37%
IOTA
$0.17062272-0.18%
GMX
$52.14+6.48%
Frax Share
$6.36+6.76%
Casper
$0.04111482+7.96%
Luna Classic
$0.00007895-0.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+0.55%
Sui
$0.59702627+0.20%
Huobi Token
$2.65-1.05%
Mina
$0.43658519+0.09%
Compound
$57.15-3.61%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92337830+0.65%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.65+1.14%
Nexo
$0.64790280+0.16%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.24%
Dash
$31.35-1.76%
Arweave
$5.34+0.73%
Zilliqa
$0.02041802+0.46%
dYdX
$1.97+1.44%
Woo Network
$0.19135772-3.89%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+1.12%
1inch Network
$0.30926140-0.31%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20866100+2.59%
Flare
$0.01449163+0.06%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.99+11.00%
Gnosis
$111.79+0.39%
Enjin
$0.28745121-0.51%
Mask Network
$3.47+1.60%
Osmosis
$0.46606270-0.32%
THORChain
$0.93634230+0.71%
Helium
$1.91+6.45%
NEM
$0.03013239+1.26%
Qtum
$2.58-1.64%
Loopring
$0.21303539+0.57%
Illuvium
$45.65+9.91%
Celo
$0.49337604-3.01%
Convex Finance
$3.11+0.29%
Zcash
$29.52+0.24%
BLUR
$0.29538506-0.41%
Oasis Network
$0.04750002+1.03%
Astar
$0.05109518+1.74%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.86-4.10%
Decred
$14.52+0.73%
Holo
$0.00124624-0.34%
FLOKI
$0.00002183+0.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01809809+1.63%
Fetch.ai
$0.20294616+0.08%
Yearn Finance
$6,399.56+0.59%
Stepn
$0.20770314+0.36%
ICON
$0.21406313+0.19%
Golem
$0.20638240-0.27%
Kusama
$22.78-2.40%
Ankr
$0.02447335-0.08%
Wemix
$0.60888641+0.51%
SXP
$0.33029048-0.21%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.55878710+0.37%
Waves
$1.88+0.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.95%
Audius
$0.16932918-0.40%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+0.63%
Siacoin
$0.00359563+7.25%
JasmyCoin
$0.00373515-1.30%
Balancer
$4.26-0.53%
Wax
$0.04991056-2.05%
IoTeX
$0.01729025-4.07%
Aragon
$4.05-8.31%
Moonbeam
$0.22998884+1.97%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.06%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20300386-0.12%
SafePal
$0.41422102+3.73%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34304627+0.90%
TerraUSD
$0.01502288-1.95%
Amp
$0.00257654+0.17%
Gains Network
$4.61-0.56%
Harmony
$0.01133754-0.54%
Axelar
$0.39297995+0.48%
Sushiswap
$0.70320155-1.92%
Biconomy
$0.21671089+1.30%
Horizen
$9.40+1.76%
DigiByte
$0.00798300+1.40%
Polymath Network
$0.14279272-1.32%
Core
$0.84574845+0.49%
Skale
$0.02722310-0.68%
Stargate Finance
$0.61577803+4.32%
Lisk
$0.86190899-1.35%
Kyber Network
$0.68467302-5.40%
UMA Protocol
$1.59+0.21%
Livepeer
$3.93+0.20%
Synapse
$0.58140654-1.58%
Joe
$0.31548498+3.99%
Cartesi
$0.14384658+0.23%
OriginTrail
$0.26328711-6.31%
Liquity
$1.05+3.15%
PlayDapp
$0.17019598+0.64%
Nervos Network
$0.00282342+0.31%
Merit Circle
$0.20964394+10.74%
Nano
$0.67121987+1.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01731966+0.11%
iExec RLC
$1.17+0.39%
Numeraire
$13.30-0.06%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.44%
API3
$0.94302974-2.69%
Steem
$0.18310701+0.63%
Stormx
$0.00728646+11.46%
Celer Network
$0.01410530+0.12%
Verge
$0.00477719+1.09%
Coin98
$0.13695688+1.55%
Syscoin
$0.10664018+2.30%
OMG Network
$0.54524247-0.21%
Radicle
$1.53-1.19%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94745493+1.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.08+0.41%
Dent
$0.00075790+0.39%
Celsius
$0.16790042-0.76%
Secret
$0.32856837+3.80%
SPACE ID
$0.24242559-0.24%
Civic
$0.08573555+1.00%
Marlin
$0.00846646+3.02%
Powerledger
$0.15675520-0.85%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156987+0.80%
WINkLink
$0.00006774+1.07%
MetisDAO
$14.95-2.28%
Chromia
$0.10959214+1.34%
Keep Network
$0.11062296-2.57%
NKN
$0.09347718+0.28%
Gitcoin
$0.99687610+1.38%
MOBOX
$0.28966787+8.09%
Hashflow
$0.34097515-0.88%
Bifrost
$0.04220107+0.15%
Ren
$0.05808068-0.04%
Request
$0.07444005-0.73%
COTI
$0.04626729+0.32%
WazirX
$0.12249619+1.62%
Bancor
$0.36664302+1.06%
Galxe
$1.18-0.54%
Spell Token
$0.00045527-1.07%
Sun Token
$0.00547992+0.56%
Origin Protocol
$0.10106401-0.37%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27306464+40.01%
ARPA
$0.05073848+1.29%
XYO Network
$0.00350433-0.30%
Maple
$6.09+9.12%
Voyager Token
$0.16294664+4.51%
Sweat Economy
$0.00614712+0.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.61259242-0.96%
Aavegotchi
$0.92480073+0.11%
Boba Network
$0.13472556+1.08%
Raydium
$0.20378861-0.39%
SuperRare
$0.07077954-0.44%
Storj
$0.29199438-0.33%
Badger DAO
$2.10-0.30%
Index Chain
$0.05023727+1.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.01043796-0.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50985327+1.42%
GAS
$2.65-0.22%
CEEK VR
$0.04403196-2.51%
LCX
$0.04677848-0.27%
RACA
$0.00010731-0.58%
TrueFi
$0.03326776-0.52%
Moonriver
$4.78+0.02%
Saitama
$0.00075824-0.53%
Reef
$0.00147199+1.67%
Serum
$0.08795374-0.67%
Ethernity
$1.68-1.66%
Rally
$0.00629088-2.12%
Polkastarter
$0.30803177-1.36%
Orchid
$0.05144921-0.24%
Travala.com
$0.56537467-0.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25216775+15.09%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.01+1.38%
LooksRare
$0.05145949-0.89%
BarnBridge
$2.96-0.84%
Enzyme
$18.36-6.11%
Keep3rV1
$54.22+1.07%
DIA
$0.23881321-2.67%
Virtua
$0.02423649+0.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00102283+3.41%
Velas
$0.01012010-1.70%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11809994+3.63%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16010103-4.18%
Alchemix
$12.70+1.88%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.40-1.41%
Decentral Games
$0.03222764+2.59%
MXC
$0.00870076-4.05%
CLV
$0.03609677-0.40%
Bluzelle
$0.05061842-0.69%
0x
$0.21907003-0.38%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.86%
district0x
$0.02652359-2.98%
Star Atlas
$0.00148338+1.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.22+0.39%
Harvest Finance
$24.33-0.36%
StaFi
$0.26507520-0.31%
Bonk
$0.00000035+2.95%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371104+0.94%
Augur
$1.76-3.76%
Rarible
$1.02-2.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01188325-2.80%
Tokemak
$0.55297872-1.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01068984-4.19%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03009313+0.52%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04573537-1.66%
FTX Token
$1.29+1.39%
Braintrust
$0.27560672-0.26%
Pepe
$0.00000122+1.10%
BitDAO
$0.51211233-0.66%
Threshold
$0.02338695-0.05%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09965002+1.32%
Human
$0.03638659-1.42%
Pitbull
$0.0000000016.84%
Tether
$0.99773660-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Revolut Suspends U.S. Crypto Platform Over Regulatory Uncertainty

The digital bank said U.S. customers will not be able to access crypto via its platform starting Oct. 3.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconAug 4, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 4, 2023 at 12:26 p.m. UTC
Revoult has suspended its U.S. crypto operations because of regulatory uncertainty. (A. Aleksandravicius/Shutterstock)

Revoult has suspended its U.S. crypto operations because of regulatory uncertainty. (A. Aleksandravicius/Shutterstock)

Digital bank Revolut is closing its U.S. crypto platform citing an uncertain regulatory environment, the firm confirmed to CoinDesk.

U.S. customers will not be able to buy crypto via Revolut starting Sept. 2 but can continue to sell for 30 more days before access is fully disabled, a letter sent by the bank to local clients said.

The platform said it took the "difficult decision" with its local banking partner to halt operations because of an "evolving regulatory environment" and "uncertainties around the crypto market" in the U.S. Regulators in the country, led by the Securities and Exchange Commission, have been cracking down on crypto, targeting exchange platforms like Coinbase (COIN) and Binance, as well as a host of individual tokens including Solana's SOL, Cardano's ADA and Polygon's MATIC, alleging violations of federal laws.

After the tokens were categorized as unregistered securities by the SEC in a lawsuit, several platforms including Robinhood and Revolut said they would end support for the tokens on U.S. platforms.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause. This suspension does not affect Revolut users outside of the U.S. in any way, and impacts less than 1% of Revolut’s crypto customers globally. Revolut customers in all other markets can continue to sign up and enjoy using our crypto services," a spokesperson for Revolut said in an email to CoinDesk.

The London-headquartered Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, offers a range of crypto services including trading and staking in multiple – mainly European – jurisdictions.

"Revolut is actively pursuing alternative means of providing access to crypto products and we hope to offer crypto in the U.S. again in the future," a spokesperson for the bank told Decrypt.

Read more: Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking

Update (Aug. 4, 11:56 UTC): Adds more detail throughout.

Sheldon Reback contributed reporting.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulations