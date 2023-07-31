Judge Rejects Ripple Ruling Precedent in Denying Terraform Labs' Motion to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit

In a motion to dismiss, Terraform argued that people bought UST for practical purposes and did not have an expectation of it being an investment. Earlier this month, attorneys for Terraform also pointed to the recent Ripple ruling, in which Judge Torres said that while Ripple had violated securities laws in selling XRP to institutional investors, retail investors could not have known they were purchasing XRP from Ripple because they bought the token on intermediary exchanges through Ripple's programmatic sales.