Policy

Judge Rejects Ripple Ruling Precedent in Denying Terraform Labs' Motion to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit

Terraform Labs argued that there was no contract in the sale of UST to retail investors.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconJul 31, 2023 at 9:13 p.m. UTC
Terra founder Do Kwon (Terra)

Terra founder Do Kwon (Terra)

A federal judge denied stablecoin issuer Terraform Labs' motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

More importantly, perhaps, Judge Jed Rakoff, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, also rejected a ruling from fellow Judge Analisa Torres, who recently ruled that Ripple Labs – another defendant against the SEC – did not violate securities law in making XRP available on secondary platforms for retail investors to purchase.

The SEC sued Terraform and founder Do Kwon earlier this year on charges of misleading investors about TerraUSD (UST), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar through the LUNA token, and fraud.

In a motion to dismiss, Terraform argued that people bought UST for practical purposes and did not have an expectation of it being an investment. Earlier this month, attorneys for Terraform also pointed to the recent Ripple ruling, in which Judge Torres said that while Ripple had violated securities laws in selling XRP to institutional investors, retail investors could not have known they were purchasing XRP from Ripple because they bought the token on intermediary exchanges through Ripple's programmatic sales.

In his order Monday, Judge Rakoff said he rejected that approach.

"Whatever expectation of profit they had could not, according to that court, be ascribed to defendants’ efforts," he wrote. "But Howey makes no such distinction between purchasers. And it makes good sense that it did not. That a purchaser bought the coins directly from the defendants or, instead, in a secondary resale transaction has no impact on whether a reasonable individual would objectively view the defendants’ actions and statements as evincing a promise of profits based on their efforts."

During the motion to dismiss stage, the facts in the SEC's complaint must be assumed to be true, he noted, and the SEC said in its filing that Terraform had "embarked on a public campaign to encourage both retail and institutional investors" to buy UST.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.