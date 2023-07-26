Craig Wright Must Pay $516K to Pursue Case Against Kraken, Coinbase: UK Judge

Bitcoin
$29,177.94-0.04%
Ethereum
$1,849.40-0.45%
XRP
$0.69641692+0.21%
Binance Coin
$237.30-0.95%
Dogecoin
$0.07897942+1.57%
Cardano
$0.30044000-1.77%
Solana
$23.46+0.60%
Tron
$0.08135026+0.71%
Litecoin
$89.22-0.40%
Polygon
$0.70272939-3.50%
Polkadot
$5.17-1.20%
Toncoin
$1.41-0.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,331.83+0.27%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000779-0.64%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.27-0.12%
Avalanche
$13.15-1.52%
Uniswap
$5.78+0.53%
Chainlink
$7.51+0.56%
Stellar
$0.14095700-2.31%
Binance USD
$0.99983230-0.58%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.39%
Monero
$162.42-0.53%
TrueUSD
$0.99913083-0.03%
Cosmos
$8.84-2.13%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99-0.58%
OKB
$42.58-0.50%
Filecoin
$4.32-5.30%
Internet Computer
$4.01-0.93%
Lido DAO
$1.91-3.43%
Hedera
$0.05140455-1.75%
Cronos
$0.05896882+0.72%
Aptos
$6.93-1.78%
Quant
$102.41-0.19%
Arbitrum
$1.16-2.76%
VeChain
$0.01837290-1.34%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-2.97%
Maker
$1,150.16+4.24%
Aave
$69.94-1.33%
The Graph
$0.10825170-2.68%
Optimism
$1.45-3.17%
Algorand
$0.10910698-1.12%
Synthetix
$2.63-4.96%
Theta
$0.83710780-0.62%
Elrond
$32.22-1.69%
Stacks
$0.59206793+0.06%
The Sandbox
$0.42259669-2.11%
EOS
$0.73134500-2.00%
Axie Infinity
$5.94-2.81%
BitDAO
$0.52793541-3.61%
XDC Network
$0.05528676-5.52%
Immutable X
$0.70750737-0.44%
Tezos
$0.80400000-1.43%
ApeCoin
$1.97-3.60%
USDD
$0.99853570+0.10%
Decentraland
$0.38158071-1.57%
Bitcoin SV
$34.36-4.11%
Fantom
$0.23298038-3.69%
Render Token
$1.73-3.81%
Injective Protocol
$7.88-2.84%
Curve DAO Token
$0.71901412-2.26%
NEO
$8.50-2.65%
Flow
$0.57097165-3.49%
GateToken
$4.21-0.03%
Rocket Pool
$29.93-0.66%
Radix
$0.05695140+2.23%
Gala
$0.02320197-5.54%
Kava.io
$0.86561848+1.28%
eCash
$0.00002888-2.13%
KuCoin Token
$5.80-0.11%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99844917-0.56%
Chiliz
$0.07611688-2.73%
Klaytn
$0.15927381-2.96%
PAX Gold
$1,955.38+0.28%
GMX
$53.66-1.36%
IOTA
$0.17057824-2.81%
Luna Classic
$0.00008120-2.78%
Compound
$68.28+10.21%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.73%
Frax Share
$5.96-0.92%
Huobi Token
$2.67-1.52%
Casper
$0.03785394-2.56%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.01%
Sui
$0.62519213-3.01%
Mina
$0.43201980-1.89%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92363603-0.67%
Arweave
$5.52-3.54%
Dash
$31.07-3.23%
Nexo
$0.62955130-1.13%
dYdX
$2.06+0.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02053906-1.02%
Woo Network
$0.19669369-2.15%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-1.80%
1inch Network
$0.29831695-2.76%
Enjin
$0.29789886-3.66%
Osmosis
$0.48903907-1.24%
Gnosis
$114.04-1.78%
Mask Network
$3.58-0.89%
Flare
$0.01400819-3.90%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19448000-1.44%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-3.90%
Convex Finance
$3.58+4.10%
THORChain
$0.93727602-3.03%
Loopring
$0.21442488-3.13%
Qtum
$2.51-3.66%
NEM
$0.02865258-0.89%
Oasis Network
$0.05067346-0.05%
Zcash
$29.58-1.06%
Celo
$0.47281610-1.69%
BLUR
$0.29878619-3.12%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.11-1.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.34+0.53%
Stepn
$0.20720788-3.28%
Decred
$14.56+3.00%
Illuvium
$39.62+0.57%
Holo
$0.00123896-1.18%
FLOKI
$0.00002189-0.76%
Fetch.ai
$0.20796598-2.07%
Yearn Finance
$6,514.30+0.30%
Helium
$1.50+1.61%
Ravencoin
$0.01776628-4.30%
ICON
$0.21384465-1.86%
Ankr
$0.02485819+0.48%
Astar
$0.04449123+0.62%
Kusama
$22.15-3.19%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59914748-3.24%
Golem
$0.19626048+0.12%
Wemix
$0.62815447-2.44%
SXP
$0.33356861-1.90%
Balancer
$4.48-1.79%
Waves
$1.88-2.52%
Audius
$0.17673273-2.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.35%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.69%
JasmyCoin
$0.00375743-3.09%
IoTeX
$0.01855685-3.07%
Wax
$0.05257923-5.65%
Siacoin
$0.00340015+0.49%
Aragon
$4.00-3.92%
Moonbeam
$0.22788166-2.27%
TerraUSD
$0.01605141+0.70%
Amp
$0.00275556+20.82%
SafePal
$0.41556586-0.44%
Band Protocol
$1.17-1.13%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34407176-3.11%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19717933-0.07%
Harmony
$0.01159719-1.92%
Axelar
$0.40113852-2.82%
Biconomy
$0.21895297-0.73%
Gains Network
$4.31+1.47%
Kyber Network
$0.69976756-3.27%
DigiByte
$0.00770866+0.30%
Sushiswap
$0.64984601-2.40%
Horizen
$8.83+0.87%
Core
$0.81465395-0.66%
Lisk
$0.84165839+0.51%
Synapse
$0.63400998-2.64%
Stargate Finance
$0.57632847-3.34%
Skale
$0.02529065-3.63%
Livepeer
$4.01-0.01%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-2.57%
Joe
$0.32647826-2.02%
Polymath Network
$0.12130331-8.38%
Cartesi
$0.14189193-1.36%
OriginTrail
$0.25540362-8.17%
Liquity
$1.04-0.88%
PlayDapp
$0.16940743-3.64%
Nano
$0.69694060+1.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00270011-2.13%
Merit Circle
$0.20207514-2.33%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01775472+0.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.39%
Numeraire
$13.26+1.79%
iExec RLC
$1.13-2.65%
API3
$0.94386852-3.99%
OMG Network
$0.58152439-2.30%
Celer Network
$0.01421121-1.20%
Steem
$0.18162780-0.60%
Syscoin
$0.11099796+2.01%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.54+0.07%
Verge
$0.00453354-11.66%
Coin98
$0.13207620-3.13%
Braintrust
$0.29930141-2.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.04-0.21%
Secret
$0.34422372+2.62%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93282488-2.88%
SPACE ID
$0.24269592-2.15%
MetisDAO
$15.83+0.52%
Civic
$0.08570795-1.26%
Celsius
$0.16121945-0.84%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160488+1.69%
Keep Network
$0.12193246+8.71%
Dent
$0.00069848-2.29%
Marlin
$0.00819894-5.24%
WINkLink
$0.00006764+0.63%
Powerledger
$0.14971203-1.27%
Stormx
$0.00579907-3.48%
NKN
$0.09304923-1.18%
Chromia
$0.10518559-4.23%
Request
$0.07637829+1.49%
Ren
$0.05864489-1.69%
Bifrost
$0.04221260-0.65%
Hashflow
$0.33150948-2.15%
Galxe
$1.24-1.52%
COTI
$0.04722254-3.22%
Gitcoin
$0.93569401-4.94%
Bancor
$0.37262201-0.90%
WazirX
$0.12219566-4.30%
Sun Token
$0.00582962+0.03%
MOBOX
$0.26815935-1.02%
Spell Token
$0.00045661-0.64%
Aavegotchi
$0.97810822+2.14%
ARPA
$0.04854318+1.83%
XYO Network
$0.00336280-2.63%
Boba Network
$0.13591736-0.48%
SuperRare
$0.07442833-1.51%
Maple
$5.77+9.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.08949310-3.13%
Raydium
$0.20373780-0.91%
Adventure Gold
$0.57458704-4.44%
LCX
$0.05432293-1.09%
CEEK VR
$0.04978411-1.09%
Storj
$0.28619289-0.58%
Badger DAO
$2.07-1.01%
Voyager Token
$0.13671696-2.05%
Alien Worlds
$0.01063557-0.04%
Index Chain
$0.04902563-1.02%
RACA
$0.00011001+0.12%
GAS
$2.64-1.66%
TrueFi
$0.03380267-4.08%
Reef
$0.00155580-1.52%
Moonriver
$4.87+0.56%
Serum
$0.09424935+2.15%
Sweat Economy
$0.00528515-1.35%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46502111-2.35%
Saitama
$0.00074567+2.53%
Rally
$0.00618772-4.47%
Polkastarter
$0.30755023+1.87%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16434388+6.88%
Velas
$0.01220956-0.69%
Orchid
$0.05007166+0.13%
LooksRare
$0.05329147-0.98%
Travala.com
$0.53604770+0.42%
Ethernity
$1.54+1.27%
DIA
$0.25195535+2.48%
Virtua
$0.02480276+1.85%
Keep3rV1
$53.97+1.14%
Alchemix
$13.70-1.26%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22875885-2.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105332-1.00%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.68-2.16%
BarnBridge
$2.74-0.92%
Enzyme
$16.77+0.47%
Decentral Games
$0.03279163+2.47%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14357158+2.88%
Bluzelle
$0.05279945-2.94%
MXC
$0.00878212-1.07%
CLV
$0.03552975-3.09%
district0x
$0.02730000+0.37%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.02-2.59%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.89%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09358537-9.77%
0x
$0.20424718-1.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00143862-1.77%
Augur
$2.08+16.33%
Harvest Finance
$24.11+1.66%
StaFi
$0.27406355+0.15%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-1.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370557+0.37%
Bonk
$0.00000034-1.23%
Rarible
$1.09+1.04%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01290775-4.51%
Tokemak
$0.59475607+0.44%
Quantstamp
$0.01184356+2.02%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03087090+0.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04912372+5.62%
FTX Token
$1.34-3.28%
Pepe
$0.00000124-7.95%
Threshold
$0.02468774+5.34%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09786176-0.47%
Human
$0.04265064+1.55%
Pitbull
$0.0000000016.51%
Tether
$0.99993278-0.10%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.46%
Dai
$0.99984259-0.29%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Craig Wright Must Pay $516K to Pursue Case Against Kraken, Coinbase: UK Judge

Wright claims he’s Bitcoin White Paper author Satoshi Nakamoto and holds intellectual property rights on numerous cryptocurrencies

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 8:28 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 26, 2023 at 9:54 a.m. UTC
Craig Wright

Craig Wright (Rob Mitchell)

Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist who claims he is blockchain innovator Satoshi Nakamoto and owns the concepts underpinning Bitcoin, must pay 400,000 British pounds ($516,000) in security for legal costs to pursue claims against crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken.

James Mellor, a judge at the England and Wales High Court, said he wasn’t convinced Wright would be able to fund legal costs, pointing to previous allegedly inconsistent statements about Wright’s financial position in a judgment issued Tuesday.

The evidence “does not persuade me” that Wright or his investment company have liquid assets to meet potentially substantial legal costs, Mellor said, adding that he’ll strike out the action within weeks if security isn’t put in place.

Wright says he owns the goodwill in the term “Bitcoin,” and that Coinbase and Kraken, by allowing trading in bitcoin (BTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH), are damaging the brand of rival cryptocurrency bitcoin satoshi vision (BSV).

Mellor cited statements made by Wright that he had made himself financially “untouchable” by using a trust to shift assets and testimony allegedly inconsistent with that given in parallel U.S. court proceedings involving former business partner Ira Kleiman.

In a Florida case due to be heard later Wednesday, Wright is due to defend himself against charges he should be held in contempt of court for failing to fully disclose information needed to resolve a dispute with Kleiman’s estate over the ownership of $143 million in cryptocurrency. Wright has argued he doesn’t have financial information about his wife Ramona Ang and that his own witness statements filed in UK courts constitute “hearsay.”

In October, an Oslo court ruled Twitter user Hodlonaut had been within his rights to post 2019 tweets calling Wright a "fraud" and "scammer” for saying he was Nakamoto, author of the 2008 Bitcoin White Paper. An appeal of that case will be heard later this year.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Kraken told CoinDesk that the ruling “is an important win in our defense against Wright’s claims to control Bitcoin.”

“Satoshi never meant for a single person to control Bitcoin, which is why he released the Bitcoin software under open-source licenses for the world’s benefit,” the spokesperson said.

Coinbase and lawyers for Wright did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Read more: Craig Wright Will Be Able to Fight Bitcoin Copyright Claim in UK After Winning Appeal

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.