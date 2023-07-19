GOP Lawmakers Suggest Gensler's SEC Is Gaming News Cycle to Thwart Crypto Legislation

Bitcoin
$29,991.35-0.18%
Ethereum
$1,909.24+0.07%
XRP
$0.79352682+4.37%
Binance Coin
$241.67-0.16%
Cardano
$0.31554500+2.28%
Solana
$26.25+2.82%
Dogecoin
$0.06906816-0.00%
Tron
$0.07993088-0.31%
Polygon
$0.74150320-1.91%
Litecoin
$92.94+1.22%
Polkadot
$5.19-1.39%
Avalanche
$13.96-0.65%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.44+3.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,966.97-0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000775-0.17%
Uniswap
$5.86-5.71%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.03%
Stellar
$0.13880600+6.33%
Chainlink
$6.83-3.00%
Monero
$167.84+0.46%
Cosmos
$9.24-0.91%
Ethereum Classic
$18.90+0.28%
Filecoin
$4.31-0.15%
Internet Computer
$4.08+0.83%
Lido DAO
$2.03-2.30%
Hedera
$0.05523663+1.85%
Aptos
$7.53-2.07%
Arbitrum
$1.26-2.58%
Crypto.com
$0.05937505-0.50%
Quant
$100.45-1.28%
VeChain
$0.01921587-1.33%
NEAR Protocol
$1.47-0.17%
The Graph
$0.11641976-1.23%
Aave
$72.27-1.04%
Optimism
$1.50-0.94%
Elrond
$36.21-0.97%
Synthetix
$2.80+6.11%
Maker
$988.21+6.66%
Algorand
$0.11358147-2.32%
Stacks
$0.62998067-1.61%
The Sandbox
$0.44103442-1.11%
EOS
$0.75791300-0.74%
BitDAO
$0.57729570+11.26%
Immutable X
$0.73155385-1.04%
Tezos
$0.83459700-0.50%
Theta
$0.77134888+0.18%
ApeCoin
$2.07+1.69%
Decentraland
$0.40069268-1.92%
Axie Infinity
$6.36+0.94%
Injective Protocol
$9.07+0.58%
Fantom
$0.25844616-0.96%
Bitcoin SV
$37.24+3.47%
Render Token
$1.87-3.86%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78700408-0.97%
Rocket Pool
$34.40-1.91%
Flow
$0.63058737-1.30%
Gala
$0.02626033-1.29%
NEO
$8.94-1.26%
eCash
$0.00003115+1.98%
Kava.io
$0.91016889-0.06%
Chiliz
$0.07892377-0.95%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97629711-0.57%
Luna Classic
$0.00008872+0.95%
IOTA
$0.18310237-3.29%
Compound
$72.66+1.14%
PAX Gold
$1,936.02+0.51%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.16%
Mina
$0.45599262-2.45%
Woo Network
$0.21459964-2.45%
Dash
$32.15-1.65%
Zilliqa
$0.02176904-1.62%
Nexo
$0.63066604+2.49%
dYdX
$2.06-0.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83654574+0.64%
1inch Network
$0.34552973-8.77%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-0.98%
Enjin
$0.31039274-1.49%
Convex Finance
$3.90-0.44%
Gnosis
$117.95-0.01%
Mask Network
$3.66-2.28%
THORChain
$0.99650938-0.13%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19890000-1.56%
Qtum
$2.72-0.23%
Loopring
$0.22814156-1.23%
Flare
$0.01347887+0.38%
NEM
$0.02910356-2.76%
Stepn
$0.23563516-4.89%
Zcash
$31.21-0.80%
BLUR
$0.33131643-0.41%
Celo
$0.50513100-5.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.77-1.37%
Oasis Network
$0.05006859-0.61%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.83+0.95%
FLOKI
$0.00002412-0.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.22734835-1.25%
Holo
$0.00132228-0.63%
Ravencoin
$0.01937963+0.67%
Illuvium
$40.89-1.17%
Yearn Finance
$6,925.37-0.40%
Helium
$1.58+1.86%
Decred
$14.79+0.61%
ICON
$0.23028831-3.55%
Kusama
$24.10-0.56%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65532035+3.00%
SXP
$0.36426824-2.16%
Ankr
$0.02500513-1.15%
Golem
$0.20088506-0.43%
EthereumPoW
$1.86-1.76%
Audius
$0.18803105-0.76%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.54%
Balancer
$4.69-0.37%
Waves
$1.94-1.00%
IoTeX
$0.02047472+2.25%
Astar
$0.04252028-0.76%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390608-0.72%
0x
$0.21200371-0.96%
Wax
$0.05173062+0.59%
Siacoin
$0.00331787-1.36%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38731395-2.51%
Moonbeam
$0.24021532-1.24%
SafePal
$0.44065840-1.18%
Aragon
$4.03-4.16%
TerraUSD
$0.01578978-1.94%
Band Protocol
$1.21-0.47%
Harmony
$0.01208721-3.66%
Biconomy
$0.23725869+2.94%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19174834-0.50%
Sushiswap
$0.71622272-5.10%
Synapse
$0.72239166+0.92%
Skale
$0.02909229-1.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.64311765+1.55%
Gains Network
$4.32-0.14%
DigiByte
$0.00798818+1.45%
Polymath Network
$0.13810000-3.63%
Lisk
$0.84314238-1.11%
Joe
$0.35018841-0.54%
Livepeer
$4.11-4.48%
Axelar
$0.35164244+0.51%
UMA Protocol
$1.58-0.63%
Cartesi
$0.15352230-0.47%
Amp
$0.00202895-1.34%
Horizen
$8.03-0.40%
Kyber Network
$0.59011971+0.75%
Liquity
$1.12-4.43%
Verge
$0.00619331+5.22%
OriginTrail
$0.25416970-1.73%
PlayDapp
$0.17215664-0.27%
Nano
$0.69846790+0.35%
Nervos Network
$0.00277103-1.39%
API3
$1.07-1.47%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01849597-3.32%
OMG Network
$0.62487710-3.47%
iExec RLC
$1.20-1.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.66%
Celer Network
$0.01517017-1.51%
Numeraire
$13.23-0.43%
Steem
$0.18613346+0.43%
Syscoin
$0.11185390-0.12%
Radicle
$1.57-1.35%
Coin98
$0.14694152-2.84%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.24-7.24%
Merit Circle
$0.19706178+9.55%
Secret
$0.35971054-2.31%
SPACE ID
$0.26408037-0.74%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-0.67%
Dent
$0.00078726-1.18%
MetisDAO
$17.16-2.67%
Braintrust
$0.29248316-1.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.91142226+0.11%
Celsius
$0.16561659-0.46%
Civic
$0.08712908-1.30%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165227-0.17%
Chromia
$0.11811203+0.21%
Powerledger
$0.15633684-0.31%
Ren
$0.06689055+0.02%
WINkLink
$0.00006868-1.40%
Marlin
$0.00803838+1.12%
Gitcoin
$1.06-0.42%
Keep Network
$0.11634425-0.97%
COTI
$0.05230060+0.88%
Hashflow
$0.36189177-0.97%
NKN
$0.09419575-1.94%
Bifrost
$0.04392184+0.05%
Galxe
$1.30+5.70%
Request
$0.07826755-0.61%
MOBOX
$0.28932434-0.37%
WazirX
$0.12923963-3.04%
Bancor
$0.38194547-0.65%
Spell Token
$0.00048320-0.44%
Raydium
$0.25023070+13.42%
Sun Token
$0.00574120-1.79%
Stormx
$0.00471765-4.40%
ARPA
$0.05014542-0.77%
SuperRare
$0.07862348+0.70%
Aavegotchi
$0.94797990+0.69%
Boba Network
$0.13276099-1.24%
Storj
$0.31131793+1.61%
XYO Network
$0.00353197-1.45%
Badger DAO
$2.13-0.83%
CEEK VR
$0.05016705-3.93%
LCX
$0.05322776-3.05%
Alien Worlds
$0.01135532-1.04%
Index Chain
$0.05412312-1.25%
TrueFi
$0.03748694-1.44%
Voyager Token
$0.13241017-4.94%
Origin Protocol
$0.07684666-4.02%
RACA
$0.00011515+2.89%
Reef
$0.00165443-1.24%
Serum
$0.09905758-1.15%
GAS
$2.65-0.31%
Moonriver
$5.04-3.01%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50223412-0.23%
Saitama
$0.00078903+1.42%
Quickswap
$75.34+4.87%
LooksRare
$0.05882978-0.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31272060-2.29%
Orchid
$0.05010671-1.28%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-13.50%
Keep3rV1
$56.79-1.28%
DIA
$0.25870375-0.43%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14670851-2.10%
BarnBridge
$2.92-2.33%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111141-1.18%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24347498-0.13%
Alchemix
$14.14+0.18%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12300910+4.53%
Enzyme
$17.30-1.27%
Bluzelle
$0.06011973+0.12%
MXC
$0.00991687-3.71%
district0x
$0.03080000-6.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14866263-0.32%
CLV
$0.03593385-1.39%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.64%
Star Atlas
$0.00154970+0.27%
StaFi
$0.30603936-1.32%
Harvest Finance
$25.43-0.68%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00424280+8.86%
Rarible
$1.08-1.29%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01451419+0.15%
Tokemak
$0.65873925-2.69%
Augur
$1.24+25.21%
Quantstamp
$0.01199233-1.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03252724+0.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.54+1.28%
Pepe
$0.00000154+0.44%
Threshold
$0.02387840-0.25%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09963676-3.62%
Tether
$1.00-0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

GOP Lawmakers Suggest Gensler's SEC Is Gaming News Cycle to Thwart Crypto Legislation

The regulator's actions seem to have been timed to overshadow and undermine Congressional efforts, Reps. French Hill and Dusty Johnson wrote.

By Marc Hochstein
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
SEC Chair Gary Gensler at a U.S. Treasury council hearing in October 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

SEC Chair Gary Gensler at a U.S. Treasury council hearing in October 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approach to regulating cryptocurrency and suggested the regulator's actions were timed to overshadow and undermine efforts to write comprehensive legislation.

"While Congress works to close regulatory gaps, the SEC has opted to regulate by enforcement," Reps. French Hill (R-Ark.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to the commission's chairman, Gary Gensler.

"This approach does not result in compliance and customer protection," they continued, "but instead creates further confusion, as demonstrated by the recent summary judgement" — a reference to Ripple's partial victory in its court fight with the SEC.

Making matters worse, Hill and Johnson wrote, were "certain Commission actions, seemingly timed to coincide with related Congressional activity, which appears calculated for maximum publicity and political impact."

The lawmakers' insinuation comes at a fraught time for crypto in the U.S. following the collapse last year of the FTX exchange and other major crypto businesses, as aggressive regulatory moves have led surviving companies to seek more hospitable jurisdictions and startups to avoid setting up shop stateside.

Although they did not elaborate, the lawmakers appear to be referring to the timing of the SEC's suits last month against leading crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.

Both cases came days after the Republican chairs of two House committees released a discussion draft proposing an overhaul of crypto regulation in the U.S.

(To be fair, Hill and Johnson engaged in a bit of media maneuvering themselves; they provided the letter to members of the press on the condition it not be published before a specified time, a common practice for businesses and government officials.)

Hill and Johnson mentioned that discussion draft in their letter, along with two bills introduced since 2021 and 15 hearings held in the last four years on the subject by their House committees (financial services and agriculture, respectively).

The SEC's approach "does not protect the public," they argued. "Legislation would do far more to prevent future collapses of digital asset firms than enforcement actions. A statutory framework would establish a process for firms to come into the regulatory parameter and comply with consumer protections, rather than relying on enforcement actions to punish a bad actor after the damage has already been done."

They closed their letter with an invitation for "productive engagement" on such legislation from the SEC.

Edited by James Rubin.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Marc Hochstein
Marc Hochstein

Marc Hochstein is the executive editor of Consensus, CoinDesk's flagship event. He holds BTC above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1K and de minimis amounts of other digital assets (details on profile page).

Follow @MarcHochstein on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.