Celsius Reorganization Not Affected by $4.7B Settlement With U.S., Bankrupt Crypto Lender Says
That includes customer recoveries, the company said Thursday.
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said its $4.7 billion settlement with the U.S. over fraud allegations won't affect its reorganization or the amount it recovers for customers.
The company "continues to pursue a successful Chapter 11 Plan," Celsius said in a statement attached to a Thursday court filing. "Celsius' Special Committee and senior leadership remain committed to ongoing cooperation with regulators and government bodies as the Company remains focused on maximizing value for stakeholders."
