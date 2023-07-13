Bitcoin
Policy

Celsius Reorganization Not Affected by $4.7B Settlement With U.S., Bankrupt Crypto Lender Says

That includes customer recoveries, the company said Thursday.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 9:40 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 9:44 p.m. UTC

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said its $4.7 billion settlement with the U.S. over fraud allegations won't affect its reorganization or the amount it recovers for customers.

The company "continues to pursue a successful Chapter 11 Plan," Celsius said in a statement attached to a Thursday court filing. "Celsius' Special Committee and senior leadership remain committed to ongoing cooperation with regulators and government bodies as the Company remains focused on maximizing value for stakeholders."

Read more: Celsius Network's Alex Mashinsky Is Arrested as SEC, CFTC, FTC Sue Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Read more about
CelsiusBankruptcy