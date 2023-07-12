Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Stablecoin Issuers Urged to Anticipate MiCA Rules by EU Banking Agency

Regulators can be notified of stablecoin-related operations now even though the rules don’t take effect until June 2024, the European Banking Authority said.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 12, 2023 at 10:57 a.m. UTC
EU lawmakers agreed new rules for banks with crypto (Pixabay)

EU lawmakers agreed new rules for banks with crypto (Pixabay)

Stablecoin issuers should start preparing for new European Union rules, even though they only take effect in June of next year, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said Wednesday.

The bloc’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation sets governance and reserve requirements for cryptocurrencies tied to the value of other assets with related provisions set to take effect six months ahead of other rules on licensing for crypto wallet providers and exchanges.

The EBA wants to “encourage timely preparatory actions” ahead of that start date, to protect consumers and reduce the cliff-edge for companies on June 30, the regulator said.

Issuers of e-money tokens tied to fiat currency and of asset-reference tokens linked to other products such as gold should start adhering to MiCA’s “high standards” of disclosure to potential users sooner rather than later, non-binding guidelines published by the Paris-based agency said, offering a template form for companies to voluntarily notify intentions to national regulators.

The news comes on the same day that ESMA, the EBA’s counterpart for securities markets, issued its first batch of draft MiCA regulations detailing what crypto providers seeking a license to operate across the bloc will need to give to the authorities.

Read more: EU Securities Agency Issues First Batch of Detailed Crypto Rules Under MiCA Law

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsEBAEUMiCA