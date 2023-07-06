EU’s Leaked Metaverse Strategy Proposes Regulatory Sandbox, New Global Governance

Bitcoin
$31,187.34+2.58%
Ethereum
$1,938.89+1.33%
Binance Coin
$241.85+1.42%
XRP
$0.47880294+0.13%
Cardano
$0.29063800+1.44%
Dogecoin
$0.06779365+1.35%
Solana
$20.17+7.58%
Litecoin
$104.25+0.36%
Tron
$0.07825396+1.33%
Polkadot
$5.29+1.14%
Polygon
$0.69781833+2.46%
Bitcoin Cash
$296.45+12.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,209.99+2.24%
Avalanche
$12.99+2.41%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000760+1.16%
Uniswap
$5.57+2.87%
Binance USD
$0.99887471-0.16%
Chainlink
$6.42+1.49%
Monero
$168.80+3.51%
Ethereum Classic
$19.80+4.49%
Cosmos
$9.55-0.74%
Stellar
$0.10075400-1.17%
Filecoin
$4.62+0.44%
Internet Computer
$4.34+1.89%
Lido DAO
$2.10+0.25%
Aptos
$7.57+0.29%
Hedera
$0.04841571+2.07%
Quant
$105.62-0.23%
Crypto.com
$0.05831470+1.89%
Arbitrum
$1.13+1.38%
VeChain
$0.01960470+1.24%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+0.71%
Aave
$76.52+1.41%
The Graph
$0.12167956+0.70%
Stacks
$0.68867250+2.65%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.21%
Maker
$1,028.06+3.20%
Algorand
$0.12075439+0.60%
Elrond
$35.20+0.20%
Bitcoin SV
$45.22+9.58%
Fantom
$0.30222443-0.68%
EOS
$0.74872100+3.64%
The Sandbox
$0.43619172+2.04%
Optimism
$1.25+0.42%
ApeCoin
$2.10+0.75%
Immutable X
$0.73726912+0.03%
Tezos
$0.81800000+1.12%
Rocket Pool
$38.96+3.01%
Theta
$0.75242810+0.13%
Render Token
$2.03+1.90%
eCash
$0.00003796+24.49%
Decentraland
$0.39686624+2.45%
Axie Infinity
$6.09+1.16%
Synthetix
$2.16+2.15%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79335903+0.89%
BitDAO
$0.46614267+1.14%
Injective Protocol
$8.44-0.11%
NEO
$9.43+4.01%
Flow
$0.64049688+2.59%
Gala
$0.02484678+1.87%
Kava.io
$0.97002217+1.83%
Chiliz
$0.07900483+1.51%
IOTA
$0.18794348+1.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00008466+1.05%
PAX Gold
$1,900.55+0.15%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.39%
Mina
$0.49265594-0.35%
Compound
$61.03+5.07%
Woo Network
$0.23986857-1.75%
Dash
$35.65+0.73%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87237867+1.60%
Zilliqa
$0.02171746-3.80%
Nexo
$0.63983451+1.02%
Convex Finance
$4.17+2.28%
dYdX
$1.93+2.49%
PancakeSwap
$1.53+1.33%
THORChain
$1.06+2.01%
Enjin
$0.31440895-2.06%
1inch Network
$0.32342550+2.11%
Gnosis
$117.76+2.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20295000+0.10%
Qtum
$2.86+6.53%
Loopring
$0.24024662+2.43%
Mask Network
$3.48+1.43%
Zcash
$33.20+1.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.70+14.60%
Flare
$0.01421713-0.50%
Celo
$0.52340421+0.22%
NEM
$0.02911701+0.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002617+2.82%
Decred
$16.93-7.72%
Oasis Network
$0.05082085-0.35%
Holo
$0.00142052+2.56%
BLUR
$0.33638096+0.99%
Ravencoin
$0.02062421+1.72%
Illuvium
$43.94-1.58%
Fetch.ai
$0.23245238+1.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.24+2.88%
Yearn Finance
$7,175.14+4.47%
Stepn
$0.22627552+0.85%
Kusama
$25.57+2.95%
SXP
$0.39832741+5.19%
EthereumPoW
$2.02+3.72%
ICON
$0.22589156+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.76%
Waves
$2.10+10.83%
Balancer
$4.88+2.31%
Astar
$0.04524560+1.88%
Audius
$0.18952529+2.33%
Ankr
$0.02448123-2.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00412310+0.26%
Helium
$1.36-0.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61449533-0.96%
IoTeX
$0.02007377-1.71%
Golem
$0.18949947+0.46%
0x
$0.21645312-6.23%
Aragon
$4.38+6.03%
Siacoin
$0.00339288-2.01%
Moonbeam
$0.25861267+0.46%
SafePal
$0.45631783-1.92%
Wax
$0.04954923-0.56%
Harmony
$0.01335820+0.78%
Band Protocol
$1.28-0.50%
Biconomy
$0.25206893+1.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34153535+3.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18841173-0.67%
Skale
$0.02936393+1.16%
Sushiswap
$0.70571853+1.81%
Joe
$0.39649851+1.49%
DigiByte
$0.00829283+6.05%
Livepeer
$4.74+1.78%
Gains Network
$4.31+3.14%
Verge
$0.00789416-6.39%
Synapse
$0.67376078-0.35%
Stargate Finance
$0.61185932+2.49%
Horizen
$8.74+2.65%
TerraUSD
$0.01231166+0.05%
Axelar
$0.37691343-0.02%
Lisk
$0.82265424+0.24%
UMA Protocol
$1.64+1.63%
Amp
$0.00208240+1.81%
Cartesi
$0.15764769+0.86%
Polymath Network
$0.12990000+2.93%
Kyber Network
$0.57341670+2.13%
Braintrust
$0.41212693-4.48%
Nervos Network
$0.00304646-0.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02021950+3.16%
OriginTrail
$0.25864091+3.65%
Celer Network
$0.01716073+0.12%
Nano
$0.72520136+1.19%
iExec RLC
$1.31-1.79%
API3
$1.09+2.43%
OMG Network
$0.66034225+0.82%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.03%
Liquity
$0.96809618+0.33%
PlayDapp
$0.15944031+0.14%
Syscoin
$0.12404630+3.45%
Numeraire
$13.73+2.13%
Coin98
$0.16164139-2.16%
SPACE ID
$0.28609611-1.75%
Radicle
$1.64+0.63%
Steem
$0.18315953+0.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.07+1.65%
Dent
$0.00082918+1.82%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.32+6.86%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.19429213-0.04%
Chromia
$0.13516385+3.59%
MetisDAO
$17.49+0.84%
Secret
$0.36006672+2.31%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170352-0.01%
WINkLink
$0.00007364+2.91%
Civic
$0.08561658-0.08%
Gitcoin
$1.13-1.21%
Hashflow
$0.38575629+1.19%
NKN
$0.10279835-1.97%
Celsius
$0.15661150-6.20%
Marlin
$0.00807201+0.40%
Powerledger
$0.15063675+2.02%
COTI
$0.05303153-0.38%
Ren
$0.06385563+0.46%
MOBOX
$0.30753165+0.44%
Keep Network
$0.11231761+2.79%
Bifrost
$0.04756377+0.03%
Request
$0.07863759+1.04%
Bancor
$0.39658350+0.69%
Spell Token
$0.00049773-1.01%
Galxe
$1.24+0.14%
Storj
$0.39472537-6.54%
Adventure Gold
$0.71005324+1.21%
Sun Token
$0.00562861-0.34%
LCX
$0.06569416-3.52%
ARPA
$0.05155360-1.38%
Aavegotchi
$0.96238902-1.06%
SuperRare
$0.07782898+2.02%
CEEK VR
$0.05619800+0.97%
XYO Network
$0.00368274-0.99%
Stormx
$0.00415612-0.66%
Boba Network
$0.13317925-1.55%
Raydium
$0.20499542-0.89%
TrueFi
$0.04166262-1.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.08748296+3.94%
Serum
$0.11789330-8.07%
Voyager Token
$0.14955652+3.58%
Badger DAO
$2.23+1.42%
Moonriver
$6.10+7.16%
WazirX
$0.09536956+1.28%
Index Chain
$0.05900580-1.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01173294-1.29%
Reef
$0.00182707+0.43%
RACA
$0.00012145+0.17%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52845497-1.34%
Saitama
$0.00082535-2.32%
GAS
$2.64+2.84%
Polkastarter
$0.34933209+8.13%
Orchid
$0.05464345+0.26%
LooksRare
$0.05785150-0.05%
BarnBridge
$3.34+1.66%
MXC
$0.01263228-0.49%
Alchemix
$15.78-3.24%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119078+5.27%
Quickswap
$60.98-8.79%
Enzyme
$19.24+4.17%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13910331+8.29%
Keep3rV1
$57.10+0.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14993347-0.34%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26600529+4.21%
DIA
$0.25287892+0.30%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000012.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.58+4.24%
Augur
$3.07-4.66%
Blue Zelle
$0.05954251+3.50%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15564831+2.12%
CLV
$0.03763329+1.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00159417+0.08%
district0x
$0.02620000+26.78%
Stafi
$0.31596076-0.17%
Harvest Finance
$25.69-0.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00387221+1.23%
Rarible
$1.17+0.30%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01420377+0.57%
Tokemak
$0.69323622+0.74%
Quantstamp
$0.01241381-0.30%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03108164-1.56%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.55-5.97%
Pepe
$0.00000174+5.66%
Threshold
$0.02398260+3.00%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10822535-1.05%
Tether
$0.99897705-0.16%
USD Coin
$0.99886657-0.17%
Dai
$0.99835809-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

EU’s Leaked Metaverse Strategy Proposes Regulatory Sandbox, New Global Governance

Virtual worlds will need international engagement to stay open and secure, a leaked European Commission strategy paper said.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 10:25 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 6, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. UTC
The EU's metaverse strategy may propose a new global governance (Pixabay)

The EU's metaverse strategy may propose a new global governance (Pixabay)

The metaverse requires a new kind of global governance to stay open and lawful, according to a leaked European Commission paper.

The draft document, seen by CoinDesk, also proposes relaxing regulations to aid innovation, and says it wants to look at the legal barriers to new forms of digital cooperation like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

“Virtual worlds bring unprecedented opportunities in many societal areas,” said the document, a version of which is due to be published next week, citing benefits for healthcare, education and culture. “This technological shift also involves new forms of global governance.”

International engagement on topics such as technological standards, identity management, censorship and surveillance is needed to ensure the next generation of the internet “is shaped as an open, secure space, respectful of EU values and rules,” the document said.

“The Commission will support the creation of a technical multi-stakeholder governance process to address essential aspects of virtual worlds and Web4 that are beyond the remit of existing internet governance institutions,” the document said, likely referring to the global bodies that underpin today’s online world such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

The commission said it wants by the end of this year to explore the potential of new digital cooperation models, such as decentralized autonomous organizations, which underpin many novel financial applications – and will carry out a study to “identify legal, administrative and economic barriers that prevent their uptake.”

Early next year it will promote “regulatory sandboxes” to test out short-term projects under a lighter regime, the document said. The paper also warns of the risk of large “gatekeeper” companies blocking out competition from rivals, and counterfeit goods undermining brands.

The document was promised by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September of last year, and officials have said they want the metaverse to preserve EU values such as privacy and fundamental rights. A spokesperson for the commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: EU Metaverse Strategy Set to Examine Privacy, Competition and Rights

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.